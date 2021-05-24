Move the Olympic Games to Beijing 2022 or Shun Beijing

Politicization of sport will harm the spirit of the Olympic Charter and the interests of athletes from all countries, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said recently on calls for the United States and other countries to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics for human rights abuses in China.

It’s a bit rich because, frankly, the Olympics are inherently political. Especially in times of global tension, the great powers and their allies compete for medals not only to showcase their athletes, but also to promote the political and economic systems in which they have trained. This was true in the 1930s, when democracies competed with fascist powers, and it was true during the Cold War, when the United States and its allies competed with the Soviet Union and its satellites.

In addition, the international community and some countries have restricted participation in games for political reasons many times. Germany and Japan, for example, were not invited to the 1948 games due to their roles in World War II; South Africa was banned from 1964 to 1992 due to apartheid; Rhodesia was banned in 1972 amid a controversy over its racist policies; Taiwan was boycotted in 1980 after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) declared mainland China to compete as China and asked Taiwan to compete as Chinese Taipei.

Politicization increases exponentially when a nation with considerable power and unfortunate practices is the host, as Hitler’s Germany did in 1936 and China is expected to do next February. At a time when Beijing is flexing its muscles in Asia and beyond while abusing human rights in ever more brazen ways, President Xi Jinping and his Communist Party will surely create a show of self-congratulations from the moment of the ceremony. openness, all to promote the wonders of China’s authoritarian system.

The question for the United States, of course, is whether they should drive as usual, which their athletes should compete in Beijing, their companies should sponsor and their officials should attend and, in this way, provide a implied seal of approval for giving a heinous diet his day in the sun.

Beijing holds at least a million Muslim Uyghurs in concentration camps in the Xinjiang region and with other forms of torture than the Trump and Biden administrationslabeled as genocideis run a campaign mass sterilization, forced birth control and punishment for illegal births.

More generally, the diet is strengthen its control of the media, the Internet and other means of communication; continue to persecute Falun Gong and other minorities while suppressing human rights in Tibet and Inner Mongolia; attack activists, dissidents, journalists and defense lawyers; destroy churches and other religious institutions; and restrict freedom in a once democratic Hong Kong.

Ideally, the IOC would move the games, even if that would delay their start in February. Legally, the IOC could withdraw because, (1) due to China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and reluctance to talk about it, Beijing is not necessarily safe for athletes, or (2) due to human rights violations the man of China, he violates the Olympic Charter. With the IOC reluctant to take on China for such reasons, this almost certainly will not happen.

In another high profile option, over 180 human rights groups urged a boycott just as America boycotted the Moscow games in 1980 after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. The unfortunate consequence of this, however, is that it punishes the United States and other athletes who have trained for the games for years, often at the cost of great personal sacrifice.

To thread the needle, the United States would have to let its athletes compete but do nothing more to promote Beijing’s self-congratulatory show and, by extension, legitimize its human rights violations. Senior U.S. officials shouldn’t be attending the games, and our biggest corporations shouldn’t sponsor them either.

In recent days, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi call for an American diplomatic boycott call in march by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and subsequent appeals by lawmakers from both parties and she urged leaders of other nations to follow suit by not participating, so as not to honor the Chinese government.

Sadly, Pelosi and like-minded lawmakers face an uphill struggle. Already grappling with Beijing on a multitude of diplomatic, economic and other issues, the administration seems reluctant to open a new front. Nor do Corporate sponsors of the Americas, which include Airbnb, Coca-Cola and Visa, seem likely to turn the tide and avoid what former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the genocidal Olympics.

These games, however, provide an opportunity for the national unity of the United States at a time when the country could truly enjoy a single moment when, together, the public and private sectors of the Americas can make a powerful declaration on rights. of man.

Here’s hoping he captures this moment.

Lawrence J. Haas, senior fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council, is the author of The Kennedys around the world: How Jack, Bobby and Ted remade the empire of the Americas, new from Potomac Books.

Image: Reuters.

