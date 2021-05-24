Tax Amnesty Volume II and the door of repentance for tax breakers (again)!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Tax Amnesty or Tax Amnesty Volume II speech has recently become a hot topic of conversation. It cannot be denied, the pros and cons have emerged.

The Fiscal Amnesty Volume II speech first surfaced when media teams last week met with Minister for the Coordination of the Economy, Airlangga Hartarto.

“What the law will regulate includes the issue of income tax, including personal and personal tax rates and the reduction of VAT rates on business goods and services, sales tax on luxury products, and in connection with the excise law, there is also a carbon tax or carbon tax, and there is also a tax amnesty, ”he said on Wednesday (19/5/2021 ).

The tax amnesty program, volume II, emerged in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. This program is seen as an effective solution to the government’s inability to collect taxes to finance necessities.

As is known, the pandemic severely affected the Indonesian economy, leading to a drop in exports and imports. Moreover, the economic performance during 2020 and Q1-2021 still does not perform according to the expression.

The problem is, given the experience of Amnesty Fiscal I volume 2016 ago, the program was considered a failure. The tax amnesty lasts 9 months, divided into 3 stages according to different rates. As a result, the declaration of assets reached 4.8 trillion rupees, repatriation of 146 trillion rupees and a ransom of 130 trillion rupees.

This awareness is certainly far from the objective expected by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). If you remember, Jokowi said he had data on Indonesians with total assets of 11 trillion rupees. It is believed that the Rs 1 trillion in assets will return to Indonesia.

In total, the number of taxpayers who participated in Volume I of Tax Amnesty was less than 1 million, or to be precise, only 972,530. This amount represents only 2.5% of taxpayers registered in 2017, or 39, 1 million.

After 5 years after the implementation of the tax amnesty, the taxpayer compliance rate (WP) is still 70%, far from the standard set by the OECD, which is 85%.

Data from the General Tax Directorate (Ditjen) of the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) shows the achievement of the mandatory compliance ratio SPT PPh 2015 of 60%, SPT PPh mandatory 2016 of 61%, SPT PPh mandatory 2017 of 73% , mandatory 2018 SPT PPh 71%, and mandatory SPT PPh 2019 which is 73%.

Economist Indef Bhima Yudhistira said that the tax amnesty has not been shown to increase tax revenue in the long run, it has been proven that in the period 2018-2020, the tax ratio has continued to decline for reach 8.3%.

“The tax ratio or the tax revenue to GDP ratio has not increased but has continued to decline. This means that there is something wrong with the tax amnesty,” Bhima explained.

In addition, Bhima believes that the tax amnesty is likely to be used for cross-border money laundering. In the name of the tax amnesty, companies that commit financial crimes can invest money in Indonesia. “Especially at this time, it is prone to money laundering due to corruption crimes during the Covid19 pandemic,” he said.

The government, Bhima said, should conduct a policy of obtaining taxes for those who did not participate in the 2016 tax amnesty. Data for volume I of the tax amnesty is complete, and then there is ‘Interstate Tax Exchange (AEOI) and international documents from Panama Papers to Fincen Papers.

Ideally, tax evaders would pursue existing databases, not grant them a new amnesty. This shows the direction of failed fiscal policy.

Senior economist Dradjad Wibowo has called for this plan to be studied in depth. The purpose of implementing the tax amnesty, he said, must be clearer and more measurable.

“Will this improve our tax base, thereby contributing to post-pandemic economic recovery or in fact disrupting our tax base,” Dradjad said in an interview with CNBC Indonesia on Friday (5/21/2021).

