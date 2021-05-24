Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins BJP-RSS to discuss impact of Covid on polls in Uttar Pradesh: sources





The BJP is concerned about the fierce criticism directed at Prime Minister Modi and the government over the Covid crisis. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah attended a meeting last night of the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to discuss the impact of the Covid crisis on the image of the party and its fallout on state polls. year, sources say. The meeting in Delhi could result in important decisions on the organization and the government in an attempt to repair the damage before the BJP faces next year’s elections in states like Uttar Pradesh, said. the sources. BJP chief JP Nadda, RSS leader Dattatreya Hosbole and Uttar Pradesh organizational manager Sunil Bansal were also present at the meeting, reflecting the deep concern “at the highest level” of the BJP and the RSS over the impact of the pandemic on public perceptions. The ruling party is concerned about the fierce criticism leveled at Prime Minister Modi and the government over the deadly second wave of Covid, which caught the country by surprise and exposed the poor preparation of its healthcare system, with the low oxygen, drugs, hospital beds and vaccines. short. Uttar Pradesh is among the worst affected states, where bodies floating in the Ganges have become a defining image in the death spiral of Covid. The government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has faced questions about its handling of Covid and whether its figures on tests and cases were transparent. India’s most populous state sends the largest number of BJP MPs to parliament and it is essential that the party retains power within the UP. Part of the BJP’s nervousness has to do with its recent disappointment in Bengal, where all of its resources, senior leadership and enviable polls failed to stop Mamata Banerjee’s third straight win. The BJP, disgusted by criticism that its leaders were seen as the MIA at the height of Wave 2, urged its workers to dedicate themselves to serving and visibly so. In a letter this weekend to all BJP-led states, Nadda said all functions marking the Narendra Modi government’s seven-year anniversary are to be avoided on May 30. “Party workers should dedicate themselves to the service of society,” he wrote. , and said people should be thanked for giving BJP a chance to serve for seven years. “Supporting children who have lost both parents and providing them with all the support they need for their secure future is also our social responsibility … The idea is for all the states led by the BJP to launch the program together when the government led by the BJP at the Center will have completed seven years, ”he said in the letter. BJP management also asked workers to organize drugs, hospital beds and oxygen supplies to government hospitals. Mr. Nadda’s letter reminded BJP workers of the party motto, “Seva hi Sangathan” (The service is the organization).

