Why do you want more, Mr. Jokowi? He said that only once the tax amnesty





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – No wind, no rain, surprisingly the government will reactivate the implementation of the second volume of the tax amnesty policy program, aka the second volume of tax amnesty. This policy will be continued through amendments to the law (UU), general provisions and tax procedures, aka KUP. In the future, the government and parliament will discuss this issue soon. In 2016, the government actually opened the door to forgiveness of “ tax evaders ” through the tax amnesty. The program took place over three periods from mid-2016 to the end of 2016. The tax amnesty program aims to attract money from taxpayers who have deposited their assets in a number of tax havens. The government hopes that this policy can divert their money to Indonesia. The tax amnesty is indeed a means and an opportunity for taxpayers to pay a certain amount of tax including the write-off of interest and fines without fear of being penalized. At that time, the government provided various facilities to taxpayers who participated in the tax amnesty. From the abolition of administrative sanctions, the abolition of fiscal controls, the abolition of written taxes, until the end of the controls. No doubt President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who regularly monitors the implementation of the tax amnesty, is asking taxpayers to participate in the program. The reason is that this program is only once in a lifetime. “This opportunity will not happen again. The tax amnesty is therefore an opportunity that will not be repeated. It is the last. Those who want to take advantage of it please do not be careful,” he said. Explain. During the first period of implementation of the tax amnesty, the government managed to raise funds of up to 135 trillion rupees, which at that time went directly to the public treasury. Not only that, the government’s tax base has also increased. They succeeded in registering a declaration of taxpayer assets to the tune of IDR 4,707 billion during the first volume of the tax amnesty period, as well as withdrawals of funds from abroad amounting to IDR 147 trillion. Next page >> Why should there be another tax amnesty?

