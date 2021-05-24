You can remove the carpet from the chair for him. 3 Erdogan fears them





At the end of last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his government would not stop what he called “service to the people” until the next presidential election in 2023, ignoring all the votes in the country. opposition. die called for early elections. As those voices have mostly been stronger again in recent months, the results of an opinion poll indicate that Erdogan will lose the race in the next presidential election if he faces any of the three contenders. 3 participants The results of the Metropolis Research Foundation opinion poll showed that the Turkish president won the race in the second round of the presidential election will lose if one of his opponents in the second round of the mayor of the city of Istanbul, Akram Imamoglu, is the mayor of the municipality of Ankara, Mansur Yavas, or the leader of the Good Party, Miral Akshenar. According to the director of the foundation Ozar Sinjar, 39% of Turkish voters vote for Erdogan and 50% for Akram Imamoglu, if two presidential candidates die, Erdogan and Akram Imamoglu from the Republican People’s Party. He also clarified that if Erdogan’s opponent is Mansur Yavas of the CHP, 49.4% of voters will vote for Yavas and 37.5% for Erdogan. Is there a chance ?! When Aknar in the second round against Erdogan is the leader of the Good Party, Erdogan gets 38.5% of the vote and Aknar 42.5%. According to this survey, Erdogan has a chance in the second round if his opponent is CHP President Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Just in this case, Erdogan can get 42.5% of the vote and Kldarolu 39.7%. A return to the parliamentary system It should be noted that the parliamentary system in Turkey expired in April 2017 in a referendum in which the country switched to the presidential system and died, and the term of office for each term of the president was set at 5 years. The opposition has always called for the situation to change as Kildaroglu believed. Besides the effective implementation of the principle of the separation of powers, Turkey needs a parliamentary system reinforced by a strong parliament and a prime minister. And he pointed out in a meeting a few months ago that every attempt dies Changing the constitution must certainly involve a return to the parliamentary system and blamed Erdogan for his attempt to die Changing the country’s agenda, including economic issues , poverty, unemployment and the lack of social peace, as he said. Highlighted during the same period, the good party leader Miral Akhner die The importance of political parties as the main bodies for solving Turkey’s problems and criticizing the so-called “political environment”, all parties compete against each other. It is noteworthy that the great victory of the Turkish opposition candidate for Istanbul mayor Akram Imamoglu in the second round of the elections in June 2019, when he managed to defeat the AKP candidate, the former Prime Minister Minister Ben Ali Yildirim, was renewed the debate on the presidential system in the country. again.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos