Indian media has taken a soft look at Modi. This is changing because of the pandemic

Om Gaur is at the heart of the most heartbreaking story of his journalistic career.

Earlier this month, Gaur, national editor of Dainik Bhaskar, one of the the most sold newspapers learned that corpses had been spotted floating in the Ganges in Bihar, a state in eastern India.

Given the decomposing corpses, Bihar officials suspected they came from further upstream, possibly from Uttar Pradesh, the heavily populated state where Gaur is based. He therefore sent a team of 30 journalists to more than 27 districts to investigate.

After hours of searching, the team found more than 2,000 bodies floating or buried along an 1,100-kilometer (684-mile) stretch of the Ganges, considered a holy river for most Hindus. Dainik Bhaskar, one of the largest Indian newspapers in Hindi, published his history last week with the title “Ganga a shame”.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my 35-year career,” Gaur told CNN Business.

For weeks India was engulfed by a brutal second wave of Covid-19 infections, with millions of new cases. There have been nearly 300,000 Covid-related deaths recorded by the Department of Health since the start of the pandemic, although the actual figure is likely much higher.

While the human toll from the disease has been immense, journalists like Gaur are not only covering the tragedy of the situation. They are also fighting for transparency and accountability from a government that has tried to quell criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his handling of the pandemic.

As the crisis unfolded, Modi was initially criticized by the international press so as not to do enough to avoid disaster and to minimize the number of deaths. The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, who is a close ally of Modi, was accused of intimidating citizens and journalists reporting on oxygen shortages in the state. New Delhi even asked Twitter to delete tweets about Covid-19, including some who were critical of Modi.

“People have told me not to fight with the administration,” said Gaur, who not only written on claims to have falsified data by the administration, but also criticized authorities for the callous way in which the bodies found were ultimately cremated. The state has now started to patrol the river, to prevent the dumping of bodies.

“State officials have tried to stop our coverage several times in recent days, and have even threatened us with legal action,” he added.

Since this first article, his article has continued to count the bodies in the Ganges and hold politicians accountable for the crisis not only in Uttar Pradesh, but in other parts of India as well.

Shoe-leather journalism

The spiraling crisis has overwhelmed India’s healthcare system in several states. Beds, oxygen and medical staff are scarce. Some patients die in waiting rooms or outside overflowing clinics. On the cremation grounds, bodies pile up faster than workers can build new pyres. While the situation is currently improving in large cities, rural areas of the country could continue to struggle.

Criticism of the government from opposition politicians and judges to ordinary citizens and even to a prestigious medical journal say that despite the scale of the tragedy, the country’s leaders have focused more on image management than on combating the disaster. The government, meanwhile, said it wanted to prevent individuals from dissemination of false or misleading information.

To get the real story, many media have increasingly done traditional shoe leather journalism.

This report surprised many readers: India’s vast media have become increasingly subordinate to Modi’s government since the Hindu nationalist was elected prime minister seven years ago. The ruling party used a range of tactics, ranging from force advertisers to cut out outlets that criticize his policy of shutting down channels, to ensure that the press is reshaped into its cheerleader.

“The mainstream media, especially the broadcast media, really ignore the failures of the Modi government, even if they appear neutral,” said Abhinandan Sekhri, CEO of Newslaundry, an award-winning independent news site that focuses on news. media and journalism.

But newspapers like Dainik Bhaskar “did not fare well and really attacked the government” with their coverage of the pandemic, even though some leading television channels are still “sycophant”, a- he added.

In Modi’s home state of Gujarat, three of the main local language newspapers, Sandesh, Divya Bhaskar and Gujarat Samachar, have consistently questioned the official second wave statistics through their coverage.

Divya bhaskar reported in mid-May that nearly 124,000 death certificates had been issued in the previous 71 days in Gujarat, about 66,000 more than in the same period last year. The state government reported that only 4,218 were linked to Covid. Most of the recent deaths have been attributed to underlying conditions or comorbidities, Divya Bhaskar said, citing doctors and families of the victims.

The newspaper said its reporters unearthed the data by visiting districts and municipal corporations.

Likewise, Sandesh, a Gujarati newspaper which dates back nearly a century, sent reporters to morgues, hospitals and crematoriums to count the dead so the newspaper could publish daily numbers. And, on May 9, the Gujarat samachar The newspaper criticized the Modi government’s decision to go ahead with a project $ 2.8 billion renovation of Parliament, with the title: “Even if people fight life and death situations, the civil servant becomes dictator”.

Have Indian media owners really gotten more daring?

This type of accountability reporting has not been the norm in many mainstream Indian media in recent years. But it’s hard to sell the government’s narrative to readers as Covid-19 cases continue to rise uncontrollably across the country.

“The pandemic concerns 99% of the population. [media owners] are savvy businessmen too and they know that following the government’s line at this point makes no sense, ”said Mahesh Langa, a Gujarat-based English-speaking journalist. The Hindu newspaper, who also wrote on the large-scale underreporting deaths in the state.

But pushing back Modi can also be a bad deal for newspapers, as government ads are source of income, especially since the economic slowdown linked to the pandemic has hit other advertisers hard. And while firewalls exist to isolate commercial interests from editorial operations, these barriers can sometimes be under pressure in times of unrest.

Leading Indian media groups also have interests in other industries, according to a report by Reporters Without Borders, who said most of the big companies are owned by “large conglomerates that are still controlled by the founding families and invest in a wide range of industries other than media.” For example, the family who owns the Dainik Bhaskar group also has activities in sectors ranging from real estate to energy. Reliance Industries, Asia’s richest man-run conglomerate Mukesh Ambani, owns Network 18, which includes the CNN-News18 television channel, a subsidiary of CNN.

The promoters of many TV stations and newspapers must stay on the right books of the ruling party, Sekhri of Newslaundry said. They “walk on eggshells” when it comes to government because they need favorable regulatory policies for their various businesses, which can range from telecommunications to oil, he said.

However, it becomes increasingly difficult for many media platforms to be subservient when public anger rises against Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party, Sekhri added.

“They realize that their journalists will be beaten if they take to the streets” and do not report the truth, he said.

But telling the truth can get journalists in trouble. “India is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists trying to do their job properly,” according to Reporters Without Borders, which ranks the country 142 out of 180 regions on its World Press Freedom Index.

“Over the past decade, 154 journalists in India have been arrested, detained, questioned or served with notices of cause for their professional work,” according to an analysis by Freedom of expression collective. “Sixty-seven of them were registered in 2020 alone.”

There is also the mental toll it takes to do such reporting. “If you are not mentally strong, you will not be able to endure the scenes unfolding on the ground,” said Dhaval Bharwad, deputy chief photographer of Divya Bhaskar, who also belongs to the Dainik Bhaskar group.

Despite the challenges, many Indian journalists seem willing to keep trying to find out the truth. In the capital Delhi, Outlook India magazine caused a stir on Twitter last week, when it used the cover of its new issue to criticize the government’s inaction, presenting it in the form of a people poster. missing.

“It’s not an act of bravery on our part,” Outlook editor Ruben Banerjee told CNN Business. “We are just reporting objectively. There is a feeling of abandonment in the country.”

Jyoti Jha contributed to this report.