China mourns beloved scientist who saved millions from hunger – and holds back those who curse him

As people across China mourned Yuan Longping, a symbol of China’s scientific prowess and a national hero this weekend, even the slightest voice of contention was too much for the Chinese government.

Yuan, who cultivated the world’s first high-yielding hybrid rice variety and saved millions from hunger, deceased of organ failure at age 90 on Saturday.

His death sparked a wave of grief across the country. In Changsha, where he died, crowds took to the streets and cars honked as his hearse passed on Saturday. Tens of thousands lined up in the rain outside his funeral home on Sunday, state media say reported.

But as tributes poured into Chinese social media platforms, it also emerged that at least three people had been arrested for posting “insulting remarks” against Yuan, according to the report. police notice and state media. Chinese social media site Weibo closed 64 accounts that posted insulting Yuan content.

While the offensive comments were disrespectful, they were not widely publicized and carried little real risk of reputational damage.

But under President Xi Jinping, Chinese authorities have grown increasingly intolerant of voices who criticize national heroes – or question the narrative about them. And with the approach of the centenary of the ruling Communist Party on July 1, it has only escalated.

Yuan has dedicated his life to developing varieties of rice that yield higher harvests after the great Chinese famine that killed tens of millions of people between 1959 and 1961. His variations have helped alleviate famine in developing countries. ‘Asia and Africa.

In 2019, Yuan was awarded the Medal of the Republic, China’s highest official honor, by Chinese President Xi Jinping. On social media this weekend, some wondered why he had never won a Nobel Prize.

What the public is less aware of is that Yuan had tried to avoid politics. In one interview with Chinese magazine People in 2013, he said he had never joined the Chinese Communist Party or its youth wing.

“Sometimes you say the wrong things because you don’t understand politics,” he said.

During the Chinese Cultural Revolution, Yuan learned that the harsh manner of previous comments he had made had opened him up to attack.

When years earlier, he was told that an agricultural strategy he had criticized was, in fact, the instruction of Mao Zedong – the late president whose campaign to modernize the Chinese economy had caused the world’s worst famine. modern day country, Yuan had replied: “Chairman Mao did not study crop science.”

Fortunately, his research on rice published that year in a scientific journal caught the attention of senior Chinese officials in time to protect him from repercussions. “It saved my life,” he said.

He could not have known then that decades later, when he died, people would be detained for making “insulting remarks” about him.

China’s affairs: Jack Ma kicked out of school

Jack Ma is reportedly stepping down as president of an elite business school he founded, a sign that China continues to expand its efforts to keep tech companies in check.

Citing anonymous sources, the Financial Times reported on Monday that Ma would no longer be president of Hupan University, which he established in 2015 to train a new generation of entrepreneurs.

Hupan and Jack Ma’s Personal Foundation did not immediately respond to a CNN Business request for comment.

The report comes months after Beijing began to take control of China’s internet industry, with Ma at the center of these efforts. Regulators staged a much-anticipated IPO for his company Ant Group, Alibaba’s financial arm, last year. Ant Group has since been forced to overhaul its operations, as other tech companies are also pressed by concerns over monopoly behavior and other consumer rights issues.

When Ma opened Hupan several years ago, he said he hoped to make it a “300-year-old business.” The school is considered difficult to access: each candidate must have more than three years of entrepreneurial experience, with requirements relating to the size of their business and the income it generates each year. Its admission rate is 2.16%, which makes it more difficult to access than at Harvard and Stanford.

Ma’s announced departure also comes as other major tech figures in China step down from senior positions. ByteDance CEO and founder Zhang Yiming announced last week that he would step down and move to a new role within the company to “focus on a long-term strategy.” He is 38 years old. And in March, Colin Huang the 41-year-old founder of Pinduoduo said he would step down as president to pursue other goals, including his childhood dream of becoming a scientist or researcher.

The story of the coronavirus that Beijing wants to die

Another week, another debate on the origins of the coronavirus. This time, triggered by a new US intelligence report claiming several researchers from the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized.

At this time, it’s unclear what the researchers were sick with, or if the information is even accurate, but the report’s claims have reopened a debate on whether the pandemic was caused by a laboratory leak – which will exasperate Beijing.

World Health Organization (WHO) researchers widely berated the lab theory after visiting Wuhan and interviewing staff at the institute in question, but it continued to be pushed by many American officials. Others rejected it entirely however, with a Leading US virologist tells CNN the theory sounded like something out of a “thriller or a comic book”.

Scientists may roll their eyes to see this claim in the news, but it won’t sound like the reaction from Beijing, which has vehemently denied the possibility that the virus came from a lab. As of this writing, Chinese officials have not commented on the latest report or responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Chinese leaders have struggled to change the narrative of the coronavirus from its early days in Wuhan to the country’s great success in containing it – even as the pandemic wreaked havoc around the world.

We will never know how much the virus could have been stopped if Wuhan officials had acted faster. But the mere suggestion that the virus could come from a government-sponsored lab.

The fact that such a suggestion comes directly from the US government, in this case, will likely increase tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Quoted and noted

“Lithuania is a small country, with a population of less than a district of one of China’s top cities.”

– The Global Times, run by the state strike in Vilnius after the Lithuanian parliament described Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang as “genocide” and decided to remove the Baltic country from a 17 + 1 bloc made up of Eastern European countries and China.

Photo of the day

Marathon tragedy: Rescuers searched a rural part of northern China’s Gansu Province on Sunday after an ultra-marathon ended in disaster when runners experienced freezing temperatures and hailstones, leaving 21 dead, including many of the country’s top athletes.