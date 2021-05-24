PML-N cannot issue contempt of court certificates to government: Farrukh Habib





ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that PML-N leaders, complicit in the Supreme Court attack, “ Mujay Q Nikala Tehreek ” and author of contempt of court by threatening judges and their families through their ministers, does not need to give the government contempt of court certificates.

Commenting on the statement by PML-N leader Marryum Aurangzeb, the Minister of State said Aurangzeb’s statement was astonishing, how much she deceived the public through her series of lies and lies.

The Minister of State said the PTI government following challenges posed by COVID-19, locusts, border tensions with India, PDM blackmail, resignation policy and blackmail on FATF and other challenges, Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country’s economic growth on permanent and sustainable economic development by coming out of credit card development. Farrukh Habib said the PML-N has become a brigade of lies.

He said that the false development of PML-N has been exposed.

“PML-N has experience in money laundering, bribery and lies fabrication.” He said PML-N should respond to corruption charges instead of playing politics on the economy.

The minister of state said that in data released by the National Accounts Committee regarding the country’s economy, economic growth increased to 3.9 percent. Seeing this, the opposition is confused.

Imran Khan has put the country’s economy on the right path, Habib said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fulfilling economic promises made to the people, the country’s exports had increased by 13.5%, major industries were growing at a rate of 9% and total foreign exchange reserves. had reached the level of 23 billion dollars. .

The PML-N government artificially directed the country’s economy, said Minister of State Farrukh Habib.

He said the per capita income during the PML-N era was $ 1,498, now the per capita income has reached $ 1,604.

During the PML-N regime, there was economic growth of credit cards in the country, the current account deficit was 19.2 percent, exports were down while agriculture was also down. He said growth was negative, with a record borrowing of $ 11.7 billion.

He said that during the PTI government, rice production increased by 13 percent, maize by 7 percent and wheat by 8.1 percent.

The recent record growth of the agricultural sector in the country’s history has never happened, said Farrukh Habib.

He said Pakistan Statistics Division was previously under Ishaq Dar, what Ishaq Dar used to say was told to the public, now Pakistan Statistics Bureau has been attached to Planning Commission, it is a completely independent and functional body. He said that Ishaq Dar, who used to show false progress, is challenged to come and discuss economic indicators.

He said last year’s negative growth was also brought to the people. It was the first government that put everything before the people.

He said as a result of the current challenges India’s growth at year-end was minus 8%, UK’s minus 9.9%, Bangladesh 1.6% , Turkey by 1.8% while Pakistan increased the growth rate to 4%.

If these challenges did not materialize, our growth would be even better, said Farrukh Habib.

He said Shahbaz Sharif’s name is in ECL, what’s the contempt, Baoji didn’t give a single injection, he went for treatment, in fact it’s contempt of court, these people should have their certificates of contempt for themselves.

Attacking the Supreme Court, Mujay Q Nikala, threatening judges and their families through their ministers is contempt of court, Habib said.

“Our government has seen a 22% increase in sugarcane, a record production of wheat and corn and a record increase in remittances, a 9% increase in large-scale manufacturing in the past 10 months and a 40% increase in cement production. sales have been made, ”he said.

He said that while vehicle sales increased by 54%, 900,000 motorcycles were sold while the country’s overall economic growth rate increased by $ 33 billion.

He said the PTI government was working on a model of sustainable economic growth, with $ 1 billion going into the Roshan digital account and $ 2.5 billion in the form of Eurobonds. He said PML-N brought this country to the brink of disaster.

He said the country was on the path to development thanks to the positive policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that PML-N’s Miftah Ismail himself used to say that Ishaq Dar had artificially stabilized the economy.

