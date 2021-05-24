Politics
Competition theater leaves Delhi in ruins – The New Indian Express
The relationship between the Center and the Delhi government is increasingly reminiscent of the cartoon shows of Tom and Jerry. The two cartoon characters created in the United States in the 1940s and 1950s, linked to the fights between Tom, a house cat and Jerry, a mouse.
The plot of several blockbuster shorts that were subsequently made centered on Tom and Jerry trying to outdo each other, and in the process bringing chaos and ruin all around.
The bidding game between the Center and the city government has indeed transformed the governance of the nation’s capital into a spectacle of Tom and Jerry. Describing the traits of two characters, one film scholar wrote: “Despite Tom’s clever strategies (whether they work or not), his determined and energetic state of mind, his tall stature, and his exceptional overall intelligence, he succeeds. rarely get the most out of Jerry, mostly because of Jerry’s cunning abilities, luck, and lack of a tendency to be a little too reckless. “
Can we better explain the relationship between the government led by Narendra Modi at the Center and the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal? This analogy was best amplified in the Prime Minister’s interaction with the Chief Ministers, where Kejriwal live streamed the Prime Minister’s Goat. Despite the Centre’s best efforts to take possession of the nation’s capital, which included passing a law in parliament, the Delhi government has so far managed to give it a misstep.
It was first on the issue of “lack of oxygen” and now it is on “lack of vaccines”. Kejriwal’s clever maneuvers got him out of the chaos, despite the funeral pyres setting the town on fire, as he managed to tell the courts that people were dying of breath, which the central government had not provided.
Such pathological hatred exists between the Aam Aadmi party government and the BJP-led center that they have even chosen to shoot daggers at the ‘Singapore variant’ of the coronavirus. Kejriwal took the warning on social media about the ‘Singapore variant’ which was understandably challenged by the Singaporean government.
The Indian government could have handled Kejriwal’s out-of-turn speech in a much better way than Foreign Minister S Jaishankar berating the Delhi Chief Minister in public.
No sooner did the reprimand come than the AAP raised the bar by asserting that the Delhi government has every right to protect its citizens, especially since health is a matter of state. Having said that health is a state matter, one has to wonder about the Delhi government’s vision on virus control and vaccination other than blaming the Center for all the woes of the citizens of Delhi.
With Narendra Modi’s style of governance becoming widely associated with a breathtaking histrionic, it becomes increasingly difficult for her to overpower her rivals who are just as good at the art of histrionic whether it is Mamata Banerejee in Bengal or Kejriwal in Delhi. It goes without saying that the competitive theater practiced in the name of politics has left people in ruins, at least it’s safe to say for Delhi.
Kejriwal has now started counseling people on drugs for black fungal infection. He shouldn’t be doing this because jugaad (makeshift) therapy for COVID patients has largely been the root cause of this new disease.
The problem was reported by a highly respected faculty at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Professor Uma Kumar, who even asked, “Is this COVID playing with immunity to invite mucormycosis or is it it due to the use of industrial oxygen? “
After the human catastrophe, which left no one untouched, leaders could for once be honest and atone for human calamity rather than playing one act after another on the political stage.
(The writer is author and president, Center for Reforms, Development & Justice)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]