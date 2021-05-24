Competition theater leaves Delhi in ruins – The New Indian Express

The relationship between the Center and the Delhi government is increasingly reminiscent of the cartoon shows of Tom and Jerry. The two cartoon characters created in the United States in the 1940s and 1950s, linked to the fights between Tom, a house cat and Jerry, a mouse.

The plot of several blockbuster shorts that were subsequently made centered on Tom and Jerry trying to outdo each other, and in the process bringing chaos and ruin all around.

The bidding game between the Center and the city government has indeed transformed the governance of the nation’s capital into a spectacle of Tom and Jerry. Describing the traits of two characters, one film scholar wrote: “Despite Tom’s clever strategies (whether they work or not), his determined and energetic state of mind, his tall stature, and his exceptional overall intelligence, he succeeds. rarely get the most out of Jerry, mostly because of Jerry’s cunning abilities, luck, and lack of a tendency to be a little too reckless. “

Can we better explain the relationship between the government led by Narendra Modi at the Center and the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal? This analogy was best amplified in the Prime Minister’s interaction with the Chief Ministers, where Kejriwal live streamed the Prime Minister’s Goat. Despite the Centre’s best efforts to take possession of the nation’s capital, which included passing a law in parliament, the Delhi government has so far managed to give it a misstep.

It was first on the issue of “lack of oxygen” and now it is on “lack of vaccines”. Kejriwal’s clever maneuvers got him out of the chaos, despite the funeral pyres setting the town on fire, as he managed to tell the courts that people were dying of breath, which the central government had not provided.

Such pathological hatred exists between the Aam Aadmi party government and the BJP-led center that they have even chosen to shoot daggers at the ‘Singapore variant’ of the coronavirus. Kejriwal took the warning on social media about the ‘Singapore variant’ which was understandably challenged by the Singaporean government.

The Indian government could have handled Kejriwal’s out-of-turn speech in a much better way than Foreign Minister S Jaishankar berating the Delhi Chief Minister in public.

No sooner did the reprimand come than the AAP raised the bar by asserting that the Delhi government has every right to protect its citizens, especially since health is a matter of state. Having said that health is a state matter, one has to wonder about the Delhi government’s vision on virus control and vaccination other than blaming the Center for all the woes of the citizens of Delhi.

With Narendra Modi’s style of governance becoming widely associated with a breathtaking histrionic, it becomes increasingly difficult for her to overpower her rivals who are just as good at the art of histrionic whether it is Mamata Banerejee in Bengal or Kejriwal in Delhi. It goes without saying that the competitive theater practiced in the name of politics has left people in ruins, at least it’s safe to say for Delhi.

Kejriwal has now started counseling people on drugs for black fungal infection. He shouldn’t be doing this because jugaad (makeshift) therapy for COVID patients has largely been the root cause of this new disease.

The problem was reported by a highly respected faculty at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Professor Uma Kumar, who even asked, “Is this COVID playing with immunity to invite mucormycosis or is it it due to the use of industrial oxygen? “

After the human catastrophe, which left no one untouched, leaders could for once be honest and atone for human calamity rather than playing one act after another on the political stage.

(The writer is author and president, Center for Reforms, Development & Justice)