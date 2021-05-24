Morocco tries to dissociate the European Union from the crisis with Spain | Spain

Moroccan Foreign Minister Naser Burita gave an interview on Sunday to French radio Europe1 where he tried to dissociate the European Union from the “bilateral crisis” that his country is going through with Spain. “It has nothing to do with Europe,” he said while warning that if Spain thinks the crisis can be resolved by removing “the gentleman” from the country – referring to Brahim Gali, leader of the Polisario Front – similarly he arrived incognito in April, when he entered a hospital in La Rioja with a false identity due to a covid at the request of the Algerian authorities, then Spain would be looking of “stagnation, aggravation of the crisis and even rupture”.

The interview took place two days later The world published a stern editorial declaring that Morocco “did not hesitate to use the migratory weapon to put pressure on Europe”. The newspaper maintains that if the Europeans keep a rather benevolent gaze on Morocco, its authorities “behave like the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan or like the former Libyan guide, Mouammar Kadhafi”.

The journalist who interviewed Burita this Sunday, Wendy Bouchard, first asked her about these photos that have been around the world, that of a baby saved by a civil guard and that of an immigrant hugged by a lifeguard. “What do these images mean to you and how do they scandalize you?” He asked.

Burita responded by saying that Spain had tried to steer the debate towards the issue of migration, when the crisis had its origin “in a national decision taken by Spain without having consulted its European partners”. He added that his country has no obligation to protect the borders of the European Union and that it is not the policeman of Europe.

After three minutes, the reporter insisted on the two shocking images. The minister preferred to respond by saying that Morocco has never acted to provide a service to Europe in order to obtain a “financial contribution”. And she insisted again for the third time. But Burita preferred to address the issue of security: “You know that over the past four years, Morocco has dismantled 8,000 human trafficking cells and 14,000 illegal migration attempts, including 80 over the city of Ceuta. “

The head of diplomacy has at no time described the autonomous Spanish city of “occupied prison of Ceuta”, as is generally the case in most Moroccan media.

The head of Moroccan diplomacy was also questioned about the accusations of “blackmail” to which Morocco has been the object, concerning the use of irregular emigration as an element of pressure. “The problem is poorly posed,” replied Burita. “Morocco is not obliged [a actuar contra la emigracin clandestina], he does it for his association. And the association is reciprocal, based on the interests of both.

“Does that mean that if these interests are not met, you will open the immigration valve?” Says the host of the program. And the minister replied: No. This means that you cannot conspire in the afternoon against a partner and ask them the next day to be faithful.

Once again, the minister tried to distance the diplomatic crisis from the interests of the European Union. “Spain did not consult Europe before ignoring the Schengen rules to accept the fraudulent entry of a person wanted by the Spanish courts,” he added.

The Spanish authorities have indicated on several occasions that the secretary general of the Polisario Front entered the country with his diplomatic passport. And that he only registered in a hospital in Logroo with another identity for security reasons.

The minister also specified that, “contrary to what the Spanish minister says”, with reference to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzlez Laya, there has been no contact between the two countries since the start of the crisis. He was referring to the statements that the head of Spanish diplomacy made to RNE and other media, in which she spoke of “discreet contacts”, even if EL PAS had already revealed this Sunday that Morocco had cut all its contacts with Spain and only picked up the phone from EU officials.

Finally, after ten minutes of interview, Burita did not respond to images of the Civil Guard and the Red Cross volunteer helping a baby and a sub-Saharan immigrant.

