In recent years, companies with key manufacturing or supply chain operations in China have been caught off guard by rigorous and often radical approaches to environmental regulation in China. These changes were a radical departure from previous decades of little or no environmental protection and law enforcement. The result could be greater transparency and sustainability of the supply chain.

Chinese environmental regulations and enforcement procedures have forced a shift from controlling total emission charges with fixed standards to a more dynamic and comprehensive approach to achieving environmental goals by whatever means necessary. Many Chinese environmental policies since 2015, including the country’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process, have been designed to meet the challenge: what else can be done if all companies meet environmental standards. rejection, but that the environment continues to deteriorate?

Environmental impact studies in China

Environmental impact studies have been adopted in post-Mao China as part of international regulatory best practice. EIAs have been formally conducted for large construction projects in China since the 1990s. Political corruption – including corruption and graft – has been widespread and tackle this problem in the EIA approval process was one aspect of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign, which began in 2013.

Amendments to the law on environmental protection in 2015 and the law on environmental impact assessment in 2016 and 2018, resulted in strengthening the enforcement of environmental legislation at the provincial, municipal and county levels. VSobstacles to manufacturing have, in some cases, become After strict than in the United States or Europe.

In 2018, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) issued A declaration describing its goal of reducing EIA violations and improving assessment guidelines.

Operational risks

More recently, changes have been adopted in the EIA process, which has increased the burden on companies to self-assess. Harsh penalties, including plant closures, are now in place for incorrect environmental impact assessment and the result is increased bureaucratic hurdles. Updates to the EIA registration process are designed to increase administrative efficiency, but these updates also include increased rigor on the execution and post-construction processes, with developers and companies taking on more responsibilities and greater risk.

A Shanghai-based environmental, health and safety (EHS) official said these changes have made companies even more dependent on third-party professional EIA agencies to understand and meet designated requirements.

In the last yesrs, mMany companies located in Jiangsu, Henan, Hebei and Zhejiang provinces have faced legal action, including fines and factory closures, for post-construction management failure. were revealed by inspection teams. Regulatory missteps included failure to present permits for the emission or discharge of wastewater; not to establish or implement self-monitoring systems for pollution accounting; or provide false information about the broadcasts.

The regional environmental objectives are an important driver for local environmental protection offices (EPBs) and shape actions to achieve local key performance indicators (KPIs). While local laws are linked to central government goals, local governments can customize environmental laws and in many cases make them More Strict than national requirements.

Mitigation strategies

Companies cannot get EIA approval and expect to function without examination unless they continuously attack and reduce their impact on the environment. A more comprehensive and holistic approach takes into account three dimensions: site, environment and policy.

To place refers to compliance with legal procedures (licenses) and compliance with operational behavior (standards are respected). Environment means measuring regional sensitivity, environmental capacity and goals, for example if a site is near an environmental protection zone or residential areas. Politics refers to industrial policies and planning, environmental policy, environmental protection infrastructure and industrial park planning. Since each of the three dimensions has its own level of risk, the risk levels can be categorized according to the actual situation of the business.

Failure to manage all three dimensions increases business risk. As Another Shanghai-based EHS manager recently shared: We are paying more attention to external factors, such as location of supplier sites, environmentally sensitive areas, residential areas, land use planning (current and future) and local complaints. We have also started involving a third party to help track AQI [Air Quality Index], forecast high pollution weather conditions and provide risk alerts to suppliers to manage supply chain suspensions or restrictions.

The updates to the EIA law are part of a move towards a more dynamic and comprehensive approach to meeting China’s environmental goals. Understanding the changing requirements of the EIA process remains a key task for companies and manufacturers looking to ensure operational environmental compliance and avoid the risk of business disruption and a more efficient and responsible supply chain.

Image Credit: Jacky Yu /Unsplash