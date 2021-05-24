The government encourages the realization of the housing program for the population through BP Tapera





DRAWING. A number of workers are working on the construction of social housing in Leyangan, Semarang Regency, Central Java, Friday (15/4). BETWEEN PHOTOS / Aditya Pradana Putra / pd / 16.

KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. To facilitate the satisfaction of people's housing needs, BP Tapera created the Tapera KPR initiation program, in collaboration with PT Bank Tabungan Negara Tbk (BTN) and Perum Perumnas. This initiation of collaboration is a form of BP Tapera's commitment to act quickly in the distribution of Housing Savings Financing. This inaugural collaboration in Indonesia involved BP Tapera as finance, BTN as credit provider and Perum Perumnas as housing provider. This is a milestone as well as a springboard to achieve the goal of meeting the housing needs of the Indonesian people, said Adi Setianto, commissioner of BP Tapera in his statement, Monday (24/5). Read also: Perum Perumnas: Samesta Pesawaran is the first location with Tapera mortgage facilities Adi Setianto further explained that BP Tapera, as savings-based housing finance, in the first stage 11,000 homes will be financed by KPR Tapera for the first participants of BP Tapera, namely ASNs. "This launch project is a test step for cooperation with government-owned developers. If it goes well, Tapera will increase the supply capacity to 40,000 homes and does not rule out the possibility of cooperating with other promoters, "Adi said. Adi added that the distribution of the 11,000 housing units will be accelerated and hopes to build 55,000 units by the end of 2021. "We will continue to encourage distribution. There are still several other programs that we have prepared. In the future, we will not only provide houses, but there are also renovation programs for ASNs who already own houses. or the cost of building houses for those who already own land, "Adi continued. Adi hopes that this program can work well according to the leadership of President Joko Widodo who wants to provide basic necessities in the form of housing for all Indonesians. As for its implementation, the Tapera program is included in the implementation of the One Million Houses (PSR) program in Indonesia. Read also: Apersion: Petruk's rules must take into account local wisdom and soil contours "Hopefully this initiation project will become a bright spot in the big dream of the government of President Joko Widodo so that all Indonesians can benefit and benefit from the Tapera Home Ownership Credit (KPR) facility," he said. In the first phase of the project launch, BP Tapera will distribute funding for housing with a target of 11,000 participants. The location of the first aid distribution project will be carried out in Lampung province, namely in the Perumnas development project, namely the Samesta Pesawaran residence. In addition, BP Tapera will provide 40,000 housing units which will be completed by the end of this year.



Journalist: Tendi Mahadi

Editor: Tendi Mahadi

