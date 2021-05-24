Narendra Modi got emotional like Chandrababu

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in tears in a program of interaction with frontline workers as he was choked with emotion. There has been criticism about it and Congress has called these tears crocodile tears.

There is also a similar opinion on this on social media. But then Popular Avadhani Garikipati Narasimha Rao came to support Narendra Modi. “When thirty people died in Pushkaralu, Chandrababu was in tears while addressing the media. It is natural for a leader to feel this, ”Garikipati said.

“It is not justified to criticize Narendra Modi. But then, I also think that Modi should have foreseen this crisis. He shouldn’t have given the vaccines to other countries when they rented him. Now we are importing vaccines from other countries, ”he added.

Meanwhile, the second Corona Wave graph finally appears to be folding. From the peak of more than four lakh COVID-19 cases, it has come down to around 2.5 Lakh cases in the country. However, we cannot let our guard down until the number is lower than the One Lakh cases.

