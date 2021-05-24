PM urges officials to pass 2021 board review decision with children’s safety and future in mind

PM Narendra held a meeting on May 21 with various ministers and officials to discuss the Class 12 CBSE 2021 board review, and other board and entry board reviews. (Photo: PTI)

On May 21, PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with various ministers and officials to discuss the Class 12 Council exams of the CBSE, CISCE and other state councils, as well as other entrance exams. The PM was briefed on extensive consultations with teachers and parents, as well as options at hand for holding the 2021 board exams.

The Prime Minister said the government must make a decision taking into account the current safety of children as well as their future prospects. He had requested to hold a high-level meeting with all States and senior ministers of the Government of India to take into account the suggestions and ideas of the States.

In line with PM Modi’s suggestions, the final decision will be based on the broadest possible consultative process and will be the best possible option bearing in mind the current situation and the future prospects.

High-level meeting held on May 23

On May 23, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal held an in-depth meeting with all state education ministers, chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Discussions have taken place on how and if the CBSE 2021 board review and other board and entry reviews can be held in the midst of the second wave of Covid-19. A few options were discussed.

Most states supported the possibility of conducting CBSE board examinations in 19 core subjects. For other subjects, a different method will be found for the assessment, such as internal assessments.

Another option still discussed was to organize shorter 90-minute exams for the main CBSE subjects in schools.

It was decided at the high-level meeting that the 2021 CBSE board review would certainly not be canceled. The format and dates of the exams will be shared on June 1.

Pokhriyal asked teachers, students and parents to post their suggestions on his Twitter account.

