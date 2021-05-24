James Slack, Boris Johnson’s former spin doctor, skipped regulator control

EXCLUSIVE: Former Boris Johnson communications director James Slack will avoid reviewing his post-government jobs.

The Cabinet Office has said that Slack, soon to become associate editor of The Sun, does not need to consult the Advisory Board on Professional Appointments.

A former senior government official told Insider: “There is complete disregard for [the regulators] top to bottom in this administration. “

Former Boris Johnson communications director James



Soft

, managed to evade scrutiny from the official watchdog who oversees post-government appointments of public officials, before taking a job at The Sun, Insider may reveal.

In a move that a former senior government official described to Insider as a “humiliation” to the regulator, officials said Slack was under no obligation to consult with the Advisory Board on Professional Appointments. [ACOBA], although his predecessors did.

Slack has been appointed communications director since early 2021 after nearly four years as the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson.

Slack, who held both positions as a civil servant and not a special policy adviser, had previously been a reporter for the Daily Mail.

In March 2021, it was announced that Slack had been appointed associate editor of The Sun, joining the newspaper in the “coming months.”

However, Insider has learned that although four predecessors in the role had to consult with the ACOBA after leaving Number 10, it was deemed that there was no such requirement on Slack.

Under the corporate appointment rules, only the two highest ranks of civil servants and their special advisor equivalents should seek advice from ACOBA before assuming a new role after leaving Crown service.

Responding to the Cabinet Office claim that Slack was not in the top two ranks, a former senior government official told Insider: “Clearly there is complete contempt for the ACOBA up and down in this current administration. If the ACOBA can be ignored without this way, it might as well be done away with. Of course, the former communications directors of No 10 should be held accountable for what they do when they leave office and the way they use their excellent contacts.

“Let’s not pretend it’s transparency when it’s clearly something else. Mr. Pickles [the chair of ACOBA] should seriously consider how much longer he can swallow the humiliation. “

A second former senior government official said: “It sounds very strange. James has always been careful to retain his civil servant status, and it seems he has also been careful not to fall under the purview of ACOBA.”

Steve Goodrich, Head of Research and Investigations at Transparency International UK, told Insider: “When senior civil servants move from public to private employment, it can give rise to conflicts of interest that require management. careful, especially when going to work for the media.

“While in theory there are strict rules to oversee this revolving door, in practice there appears to be sporadic compliance and no credible deterrent to ensure compliance.

“There needs to be a complete overhaul of government post-employment checks to better protect against possible irregularities and clarify what is and what is not acceptable after someone leaves public office.”

An organizational chart, released by the Cabinet Office in January 2021, of the structure of civil servants working at Downing Street in October 2020, shows Slack was paid from 140,000 to 144,999 in his role as the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson, at grade 2 of the public service.

Lee Cain, then director of communications, was paid the same salary, according to the annual special advisor compensation report. Insider understands that Cain is required to consult the ACOBA for any appointments he makes since leaving the government.

A job posting for the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesperson position, created after Slack’s promotion, also describes this role as being a Grade 2 Senior Civil Servant and reporting to Slack as Director of Communications.

Insider reached out to Slack for comment, but did not receive a response.

Asked for comment, a government spokesperson said: “All correct procedures were followed.”

A government source told Insider that Slack has standard terms of not being allowed to use inside information or lobby for two years after taking office. Requests from former civil servants who do not require consultation with ACOBA are handled entirely within the department of the former civil servant, in this case the Cabinet Office.

Concerns about Slack’s activities in the period between announcing his new role and taking office were revealed by the Daily Mirror, who reported that Slack continued to attend meetings with the Prime Minister a week after the announcement.

Rules on taking time off from gardening after resigning managerial positions at Downing Street were unclear, the Mirror reported.