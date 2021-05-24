Remember Biden’s radical, radical and transformative agenda? Well that’s pretty much stuck





Remember all the talk about Biden’s radical, radical and transformative agenda? Well, it’s pretty much stuck in Congress right now.

The president’s talks with Republicans over infrastructure risk defeating the definition of what infrastructure really is. Democrats want to include billions of dollars in spending on home and broadband health care. The GOP is in the roads, bridges and airports – and opposes the cancellation of some of Trump’s big corporate tax cuts to pay for it all. They suspect the president of trying to stuff the package with ambitious left-wing social engineering.

A torturous effort to reach a compromise on a minor gun control measure regarding purchasing background checks is also on the brink. Even after more mass shootings, Republicans fear angering their pro-gun voters. There is, however, a chance to win on police reform as the anniversary of George Floyd’s death approaches this week; Republicans and Democrats are still negotiating but are suspended over how to hold police officers accountable for their fault.

Democrats had also pushed for an independent bipartisan commission on the Capitol uprising. But the bill needs 10 votes from Republican senators to pass, and the party has no desire to see the likely outcome of such a condemnation by a group of Trump for inciting rioters. A massive voting rights bill that would replace many efforts by Republican state legislatures to limit voting and discriminate against minorities is also in trouble. Democrats can’t even involve all of their own members; West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, for example, says the legislation goes too far.

Manchin is also against abolishing Senate filibustering, a rule that effectively allows Republicans to block Biden’s agenda by requiring at least 60 votes in the chamber to pass a bill. There are a few procedural tricks Democrats can use to pass bills with budget implications and possibly push through an infrastructure measure. But unless his party comes up with some smart tactics and soon, Biden’s big plans seem to be heading towards a dead end.

“ If we cannot find a way to help Palestinians live with more dignity and with more hope, this cycle is likely to repeat itself ”

Now that an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire is in place, the United States will turn to “the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told “ABC This Week” . “The most important thing is this: what I hope everyone will take away from this is that if there is no positive change, and especially if we cannot find a way to ‘Helping Palestinians to live with more dignity and with more hope, this cycle is likely to repeat itself, and it is not in the interest of anyone, ”he said.

Blinken declined to say whether or not the Biden administration would continue the peace deal negotiated under former President Donald Trump, which was rejected by the Palestinians, although he reiterated that the United States believes that a two-state solution is “the only way” to ultimately solve the problem. conflict.

‘We see you’

You might think that a bill to protect Asian Americans from a growing number of attacks might be something everyone in Washington could agree on. But the state of polarization in the United States Capitol is such that the measure that President Joe Biden has just signed has generated significant Republican opposition.

The new law tackles a spike in attacks against Asian Americans during the pandemic, in particular accelerates efforts to tackle hate crimes of Covid-19 and requires authorities to take action to combat them. racially motivated attacks. Yet 63 Republicans, some committed to loyalty to former President Donald Trump and playing with his radical voters, have found plenty of reason to oppose what appears to be simple and beneficial reform. (A GOP member Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma later said he voted against the bill in error).

Some Republicans have argued that the law was nothing more than an attempt to defame Trump, who was widely accused of aggravating discrimination against Asian Americans by repeatedly referring to the “Chinese virus” . Louisiana Representative Julia Letlow expressed sorrow over the pain of Americans in Asia and the Pacific Islands, but called the bill “just another cheap blow to our old man. President”.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan hit one of the ex-president’s favorite lines when he said the violence was the fault of urban Democrats who “gutted their police departments.” Representative Chip Roy from Texas argued that hate crime data collection “divides us by race,” but added “that doesn’t mean it’s A or B, you are for hate or you are against hatred. ” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, ahead of a possible future presidential race, has stored a future talking point by opposing the law on the grounds of free speech.

Lawmakers can have genuine disagreements. But it’s also clear that many Republicans see no incentive to vote for a bill that Trump supporters see by admitting racial discrimination exists.

Biden took the half-full glass approach, noting that the law was one of the few measures to reach his office thanks to a divided Congress. “My message to all of you who are suffering is that we see you,” the president said. “And Congress said, we see you. And we are committed to ending hatred and prejudice.”

“ If you do this because you think your last name is going to lead you to victory … you have something else waiting for you ”

Who better than a Kennedy to give advice on getting the most out of a famous last name? After Andrew Giuliani, son of Trump’s attorney and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, appeared to count his father’s time in politics among his own qualifications for the New York governor’s office, the former representative from Massachusetts Joe Kennedy remarked: “Thinking that your family or family has been politically active or engaged in politics somehow qualifies you to be an elected official or governor of New York State. – look at the end of the day that’s a question for the voters, but I’m not so sure that’s the smart point i’d be leading with on my resume. “

