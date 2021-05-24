Open letter from TAAI to PM Narendra Modi

May 22, 2021: We are compelled to write to you and divert your attention from more important issues prevailing in the country. Our members of the travel and tourism industry in general have been affected in a phenomenal way for over 14 months. We highlight a few points which require your immediate attention.

Travel and tourism employ more than 11% of the country’s total labor force. We have generated 10% of the national GDP.

The largest in the service sector with 234 billion USD in 2018 and currencies with more than 30 billion USD in 2019.

From 2015 to 2019, 14.62 million additional jobs were created.

Means of subsistence / survival of our business:

Our member entrepreneurs; travel agents and tour operators and their employees; haven’t even been able to do business over 5% from pre-lockdown / pre-pandemic periods for over 14 months.

Basic survival has become a challenge. While our members have done their best to support their staff for a few months, but with the global scenario going through wave two and three, they are compelled to contact you for advice, assistance and encouragement to take care of the livelihood of personnel working in the trade.

Most affected are our junior and intermediate level teams, who are unable to survive on basic needs. They include, front-line counter staff, ticketing staff, tour operators, accountants, airport representatives, porters, drivers, guides, sales and marketing staff, the administrative team, etc. Middle and senior members, including owners, are also affected.

Bad debts from customers, interest on bank loans / overdrafts, EMI, increased insurance premiums for staff, etc.

In addition, with no respite from statutory complaints such as PF, ESIC, business tax, GST, income tax, TDS, etc. and with the introduction of the new irrational tax like TCS ensures that our establishments are forced to close.

Although the Hon. Minister of Finance, to holders of existing loans / overdrafts who had obtained them before February 20. However, our members who were working on their own finances were not considered for new free co-side loans / overdrafts and interest paid back. Many banks and financial institutions have blacklisted travel and tourism organizations as revenue generators since April 20. Even the existing limits, if any, have been reduced.

We ask for your attention to provide immediate support to all those engaged in travel and tourism:

Moratorium of at least 2 years on all loan IMEs for our staff

Subsidy of Rs 10,000 / – per month and per employee for the following year until normalcy resumes. This will be reimbursed, without interest to the government, in installments over 24 months thereafter or deducted at 15% of his salary and reimbursed to the government.

Free co-lateral loans / overdrafts to our member organizations and staff be provided with interest paid back for a period of at least 5 years until things return to normal. This will help them meet their overhead costs and promote travel and tourism. The same could be calculated on the average of the last 3 years.

Tax holiday for the next 5 years for member travel agents and tours

Discounts on digital payments: Credit card companies / banks charge between 2% and 3.5% for payments received by credit card or wallets. It hurts the purpose, the income and the ease of doing business. Today Digital India, which was initiated by yourself, has lost its momentum for people who make debit / credit payments to us, and airlines also do not accept digital payments from our share, credit cards or wallets, for the same reason of a higher percentage deductions by banks. This should be reduced to 0.5%.

In the current scenario where many small establishments, like our members, are trying to work from home. With zero income, they reduced their rents. Working from home should be considered an establishment for registered travel agents / tour operators, because many authorities do not allow official addresses in residences. This should be led by your good offices in order to protect the health and safety of our members.

May we also urge you to order states to consider exemption and reduction of electricity charges / water taxes / property taxes / stamp duty / business license fees / other local taxes for an additional 3 years. This will help and support the trade.

Synchronization of all benefits like ESIC, Professional Tax, PF, Gratutity, etc. under one head to facilitate compliance and do business efficiently, smoothly and motivate us to generate more revenue for the government.

Hon. Pradhan Mantri ji,

We are not looking for handout grants, but looking for support in terms of repayable loans. This will be reimbursed to the Government after the period of 5 years following the end of the crisis. It will only be a temporary working capital for survival and recovery as well as the ease of doing business.

2. Status of the industry for travel and tourism with cabinet position for the Ministry of Tourism and Culture:

Sir,

We have been working closely with the Ministry of Tourism and Culture for years. Hon. Minister Shri Prahlad Singh ji Patel is one of the most dynamic ministers with his team of Secretary, Shri Arvind Singh ji and Director General of Tourism Smt. Rupinder Brar ji. They have been inspiring and proactive in listening to us over the past year. The ministry has taken our comments and suggestions on the revised MDA guidelines, the new SoPs for opening up tourism very positively and implemented them.

It is the largest service sector in India, we ensure that tourism to and from India is promoted to generate bilateral trade in the world. Amazing India has a rich heritage and culture be it through arts and crafts, dance forms, music, food and cuisine, road trips, rail tours, but also has the best beaches, mountains, waterways, landscapes, deserts, temples, places of worship, nature and wildlife, medical tourism, agricultural tourism, camping, student tourism,

promotion of yoga, Buddhist circuit, adventure tourism, festival tourism, spiritual tourism, sports tourism, MiCE, weddings, cinema, etc. Athithi Devo Bhava.

The tourism-driven growth hypothesis postulates that the expansion of travel and tourism activities generates economic growth, resources and technology within the economy, further by increasing foreign exchange earnings. in inbound flows. You are well aware that there is a reasonable relationship between economic growth, tourism and financial development.

The contribution of this ministry and trade, especially over the past 5 years, deserves a place in Cabinet in your government. Travel & Tourism has been one of your key stakeholder partners in making India a US $ 5 trillion economy.

We have already submitted proposals to the Ministry of Tourism as well as the Ministry of Civil Aviation on insurance policies protecting our members against global airline bankruptcies, consumer protection, travel insurance, tourism fund, special tourist areas, structuring them to facilitate business.

Develop a strategy for the establishment of an effective regulatory body with TAAI and other stakeholders in the travel and tourism business with MoCA and MoT like SEBI / IRDA etc. which will protect not only the interests of the general public, but also principals, travel agents and tour operators.

This will also ensure that each Travel and tourism / professional organizations registers with the ministry through us, which must ensure that night flight operators do not mislead the traveler / tourist and proper advice and quality service is provided.

Our members spend more than 50% of their earnings on the wages and salaries of personnel working in the trade. Education, research, continuing education and upgrading of knowledge is an ongoing process to keep our customers well informed in this competitive world with technology.

We continue to develop our willingness to do business, progressing to higher standards and achievements, for which your intervention and support is sought. to provide industry status to travel and tourism in India.

This will ensure overall economic growth, increased employment opportunities, higher incomes and technological development in commerce.

At TAAI, we assure you that, once again under your leadership, India will resume its title of Sone ki Chidya, within the next 5 years.

Our humble request is to call for an emerging travel and tourism working group meeting with us, the stakeholders under your umbrella.

At TAAI, we assure you that we will strive to drive change, to make the industry more resilient and productive, with our full support to the government. We will grow to realize the dream of turning India into a $ 5 trillion economy by 2023, ensuring that travel and tourism contributes over 15% of national GDP by then, with your support and encouragement.

Thank you.