Politics
U.S. intelligence report says several Wuhan lab workers were hospitalized in November 2019
After Beijing vehemently denies conducting research to militarize the coronavirus at the maximum security Wuhan Institute of Virology, a US intelligence report revealed that several researchers from the Chinese Institute of Virology in Wuhan fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized.
The report with this new information hinted at the severity of their symptoms which could further escalate the debate over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Interestingly, the Trump administration said in January that researchers at the Wuhan lab fell ill in the fall of 2019, but did not mention hospitalization. China, opposing all this information, continues to report that the first patient with Covid-like symptoms was not registered in Wuhan until December 8, 2019.
The intelligence community, however, still doesn’t know what the researchers were really sick of. The intelligence community does not know exactly where, when and how the Covid-19 virus was transmitted initially, ”added the director of national intelligence.
According to the CNN report, members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which has been at the top of investigations to find the origins of the pandemic, received a confidential briefing on the matter last week.
Several current and former intelligence officials agree that the idea that the virus accidentally unleashed from the Wuhan lab is reasonable, however, there is no high confidence assessment of this possibility yet.
Trump administrations fact sheet
Just before the Trumps administration ended, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had suggested the possibility of the virus leaking from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Publishing a fact sheet, Pompeo claimed that the United States had evidence that researchers at the Wuhan lab fell ill in the fall of 2019 with Covid-like symptoms and that the lab had a history of military research. .
Conclusion of the WHO report
WHO has released the much anticipated report in the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus last month, concluding that its extremely unlikely the virus came from a laboratory. The other likely option according to the report is an overflow from an animal-to-human reservoir host, followed by direct person-to-person transmission.
However, it is imperative to note that China withheld raw data which was acknowledged by the WHO chief himself. During my discussions with the team, they expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing raw data. I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing, Tedros said in the release.
No less than 14 countries ignored the WHO study and called for an ongoing scientific and collaborative approach to be able to trace the origins of COVID-19 successfully and conclusively.
Military research at the Wuhan Lab
We reported earlier how, at the request of a state body, a national plan was launched in China 9 years ago to investigate the origins of new viruses and uncover the dark matter of biology responsible for the spread of viruses. diseases.
The Mail’s recent findings run counter to long-standing accusations by the United States that the Chinese military used the Wuhan Institute of Virology to bequeath the insoluble coronavirus to the world.
The five-leader-led project included Cao Wuchun, a senior military officer and government adviser on bioterrorism. Wuchun is among those listed in the project reports as a researcher at the People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Medical Sciences and works closely with other military scientists. He is also the director of the military committee of biosafety experts.
In recent years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Xi Jinping, the Chinese military has stepped up its recruitment of scientists, as part of the country’s efforts to achieve world supremacy.
