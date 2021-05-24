The Diyarbakr drone attack and the future of the Turkey-PKK conflict

Turkey shot down at least one homemade suicide drone targeting its large Diyarbakr air base in the southeast of the country on the night of May 19. claims by the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), is the latest example of how non-state actors can develop and deploy such weapons.

According to the Turkish press, Turkish forces also foiled two more attacks May 21. One attack consisted of three similar explosive-laden drones, described as model airplanes, targeting a base in southeast Batman Province. The other attack targeted Turkish infantry in Rnak province, which borders Iraq and Syria.

While the attacks did not cause any casualties or damage, they nonetheless underscored the growing ability of the PKK to threaten Turkey with drone attacks. They came shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip ErdoganclaimsTurkey had assassinated Sofi Nurettin, the code name of an allegedly high-ranking member of the militant group which has been fighting for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey for four decades. The PKK has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

That’s important, said Aaron Stein, research director at the Institute for Foreign Policy Research in Ahval. The attack (on Diyarbakr) demonstrates a trend in air base security that we have seen in Syria with the Russians, which is that non-state actors can use cheap, crappy, out-of-the-box kits to challenge air base security.

The type of drones used in the attacks are incredibly straightforward. Stein described them as a combination of a model airplane and, I guess, a standard base GPS system that allows the model kit to fly with autonomous waypoints.

Such drones are easy for the party to launch and guide to any fixed target, such as this large airbase, as contact details are easily and readily available on websites such as Wikipedia.

The airbase is on Google Earth and you can drop a pin if you want to be more specific, Stein said. And, precisely because they’re so crappy, they’re really hard to see with most radars, which are designed to keep up with fast moving things.

This is not the first time that the PKK has attempted to attack Turkish forces using similar drones. He has previously posted videos showing DJI-type drones dropping grenades at Turkish military outposts in the semi-autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Incidentally, the PKK can assemble such drones almost anywhere, as they only consist of a kit with wings, some fuel, and a standard GPS kit.

They can be built anywhere these commodities are sold, which is pretty much everywhere these days, Stein said.

That the PKK would eventually attempt such an attack has been evident and perhaps inevitable for years. In August 2018, Turkey assassinated high-ranking PKK member Zaki Shingali in an airstrike or drone strike in Sinjar, Iraq, demonstrating a potentially revolutionary capability.

It was immediately evident that this could have dangerous ramifications for the decades-old Turkish-PKK conflict. Immediately after Shingalis’ assassination, Turkish military expert Metin Grcan warned that if Turkey continued to assassinate senior PKK leaders in this manner, the group might eventually develop the means to respond.

The action-reaction cycle could take an unexpected path that is neither wanted nor wanted by either party to the conflict, he warned. If Ankara continues with this type of targeted assassinations abroad, the PKK could revert to intense attacks using VBIEDs and drones, which could create a new dimension to the long conflict between Turkey and the PKK.

Turkey has since assassinated several other senior PKK officials.

The use of drone attacks has become one of the methods used by groups like ISIS and the PKK, which tried to use drones in their attacks last year, is no exception, Sleyman zeren, assistant professor at George Mason University and senior expert at Orion Policy Institute, told Ahval.

zeren believes that the PKK, like many non-state groups and actors, would like to step up its attacks in order to be resilient in the face of its losses.

Terrorist organizations, facing significant losses – whether a leader or a member of a group leadership – would be under great pressure to retaliate, he said.

Therefore, zeren believes that the attack on Diyarbakr could well have been an attempt at retaliation for the assassination of Sofi Nurettin if it was not part of a larger strategic movement of the group.

In other words, the use of drone technology could become another PKK modus operandi, he said.

Since military bases like Diyarbakr are heavily defended, the PKK could instead use these drones to target government buildings or even infrastructure in Turkey where they could cause greater damage. zeren is skeptical that the group would.

In the past, the PKK has used suicide attacks against civilians as part of its campaign of indiscriminate terrorism, he said. However, he might be hesitant to target civilians directly to avoid any backlash from the United States, especially as the Biden administration is keen to treat the PYD differently from the PKK.

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) is the predominant political party in northeastern Syria and shares the ideology of the PKK. Its armed wing, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), constitutes the bulk of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the main ally of the United States in its campaign against ISIS in Syria.

Any indiscriminate violence by the PKK would put the PYD under pressure and weaken its position of legitimacy on the international stage unless the PKK is determined to alienate itself from the PYD, Zeren said.

Overall, zeren predicts that drone attacks by the PKK will not create an entirely new phase unless the PKK targets civilians.

Ryan Bohl, Stratfors Middle East and North Africa analyst at RANE, said such drone attacks suggest the threat of non-state drone technology is growing and its use by militant forces across the region. is more and more common.

Already seeing non-state actors like Hamas and Hezbollah become increasingly sophisticated with drone technology, he told Ahval.

From a strategic point of view, these drone attacks are probably becoming a common feature of security threats for military forces across the region and now for Turkey in particular, he added.

These attacks have been shown to be relatively easy to carry out compared to cell-based ground attacks and could portend a new insurgency tactic in southeastern Turkey, with the Turkish armed forces being forced to develop the same. type of anti-drone systems in demand. across the Middle East, Bohl said.

Stein also believes that such attacks are likely in the future because they are both difficult to stop and inexpensive for the attacker.

On the other hand, he doesn’t think such attacks indicate that a new and more dangerous phase of the decades-old conflict is beginning. Instead, he sees these attacks as indicative of the fundamental problem.

This is an asymmetric insurgency, where these drones cost nothing to build, but if the PKK is lucky and runs into an F-16, the cost curve is on their side, he said. declared. Turks can adapt. But all it takes is one to squeeze in.