Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan denies Dominic Cummings claim Boris Johnson wanted collective immunity





Government Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan rejected Dominic Cummings’ claim that achieving collective immunity was the official plan developed to fight the pandemic. The Energy Minister, who is also a Member of Parliament for Berwick upon Tweed in Northumberland, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: ‘It has never been the policy of this government. “Boris Johnson was very clear that the only thing that mattered was making sure we were saving lives and keeping our NHS safe and able to function, not only to protect those who might catch Covid but also everyone.” She said the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance had said herd immunity was “one of the potential tools in the arsenal” but it was not the political goal. Ms Trevelyan, who was part of the Cabinet at the time, said: “I am very convinced that the Prime Minister never had a policy of collective immunity”. Host Susanna Reid pointed out that an “other person” insisted that collective immunity was part of the strategy. She said, “We’re still not clearer. Because someone else who was there said that was part of the strategy.”





(Image: ITV Good Morning Britain)

Ms Trevelyan added: “The Prime Minister absolutely wants to launch the investigation once we get back to a level of stability so that our officials are able to do what they need to do to support this investigation, and he is very clear that should be as transparent and open as we need it to be. “ She added that “everyone has done their utmost to find the most effective solutions at the pace.” The minister was also questioned about the absence of Boris Johnson at the first five Cobra meetings on the pandemic.



Sign up for our free newsletter to receive our top stories twice a day, along with the latest news, coronavirus information and the latest football stories from Newcastle United and Sunderland AFC. It only takes a few seconds to register – just click on this link, enter your email address and follow the instructions. If you change your mind, you can unsubscribe using the link at the bottom of each newsletter we send out. Find us on the British newspaper archives here. The Sunday Times reported that Cabinet Office officials feared Dominic Cummings would use an appearance before MPs on Wednesday to claim the Prime Minister was too busy working on a biography of Shakespeare because he needed the money to finance her divorce. Ms Trevelyan told GMB: “There are all kinds of Cobra meetings going on and I’m not a party to the ones he was and wasn’t.” Asked about the biography claim, Ms Trevelyan said: “I don’t have the details and neither do you. Why don’t we let Dominic Cummings explain his point on Wednesday?” She said the public inquiry into the pandemic would show “how fully committed every member of this government is.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos