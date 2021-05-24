Rs 10 billion mega development package approved for Gujrat – Pakistan





GUJRAT: The government of Punjab has approved a Rs 10 billion increase program for the district, as the programs have been included in the Annual Development Program (ADP) 2021-22 and will be launched in the current year.

Official sources said much of the package included plans proposed by PML-Q leader MP Chaudhary Moonis Elahi. However, they said plans proposed by other lawmakers from the ruling coalition partners, the PTI and PML-Q for other parts of the district, were also part of the heavy package.

Chaudhrys had applied for funds corresponding to the grants for the constituencies of PM, CM

The sources added that the main objective of the package was to solve the fundamental problems of the city of Gujrat, in particular the faulty sewage and drainage systems, poor road infrastructure and the development of industrial zones.

It is learned that the top leaders of the PML-Q, the President of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, and the deputy Moonis Elahi had held a meeting with the chief minister Usman Buzdar a few weeks ago, during which the mega recovery package has been requested for the district.

Sources said PML-Q leaders called for the allocation of recovery funds equal to those spent in Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali (hometowns of Punjab CM and Prime Minister Imran Khan, respectively) at the meeting.

According to a Chaudhary assistant, Moonis Elahis proposes the creation of phase II of the small industrial zone on 150 acres, the construction of an old GT road 14 kilometers long from the Rehmania bridge to the Kathala level crossing, track II of the Served The overflight of Morr connecting the Rehman Shaheed road to the bypass of the GT road and the connecting road of the industrial zone, and the renovation of the faulty sewage system of the town of Gujrat had been approved by the minister in chief.

He said a 100-bed hospital would also be built at the proposal of MP Chaudhry Hussain Elahi in the Lakhanwal area of ​​NA-68, in addition to carrying out some other rehabilitation projects for the constituency.

Official sources said that 400 million rupees had been allocated in the next ADP for the construction of streets, roads and small sewers in the city.

They added that the projects proposed by PTI lawmakers Chaudhry Arshad, Mian Akhtar Hayat and Syed Faizul Hassan for the towns of Sara I Alamgir, Dinga and Lalamusa had also been given priority in the recovery program.

A 1.5 billion rupee airlift over the Rajjar level crossing in the town of Sara I Alamgir, a trauma center at Sara I Alamgir Tehsil (THQ) hospital and Dinga, the much anticipated road construction Kharian-Dinga and Lalamusa-Dinga, 1122 rescue centers for Lalamusa and Dinga and a 10 bed dialysis center at Kharian THQ hospital have been included in the package.

We learn that the chief minister will officially announce the recovery package during his next visit to the district scheduled for the next two weeks. During the visit, Mr. Buzdar is also expected to inaugurate a number of other uprising projects, including the Shahbazpur Bridge over the Chenab River intended to connect Gujrat to Sialkot, the newly built district police complex, etc.

Posted in Dawn on May 24, 2021

