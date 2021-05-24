Nancy Pelosi doesn’t care about the truth: Devine

The reason the Senate will almost certainly refuse to approve a 9/11-type commission to investigate the January Capitol Riot is because of the bad faith of Nancy Pelosi and her merry group.

House Speaker Pelosi is not interested in transparency and accountability, otherwise she would speak clearly about her role in leaving the Capitol Police without the support they requested on this terrible day.

She is not interested in the truth, or we would know the name of the officer who shot and killed Donald Trump supporter Ashli ​​Babbitt and Pelosi would not have spent nearly five months lying about it. agent Brian Sicknick, who died the day after a stroke, not at the hands of Trump supporters.

Pelosi isn’t interested in bipartisanship, or she wouldn’t have insisted on full Democratic control of her pet commission from the start. Just because you have the numbers in Congress doesn’t mean it’s wise to abuse your power.

No, the only thing Pelosi cares about is branding Republicans as white supremacists and national terrorists, because demonizing their opponents is all Democrats have for the 2022 midterm election. They know that after 18 months additional tender mercy from a Biden administration, voters will wait to expel them.

There was a time when Republican Senators like Ron Johnson and Lindsey Graham wanted Congress to appoint an independent commission to investigate the January 6 riot, in order to inject the truth into the dishonest narrative Democrats had concocted for them. Trump’s second impeachment.

No Republican tolerates the violence of that day. The Public Order Party condemned the thugs who attacked the Capitol Police and forced their way into the building. Republican members of the House that day were victims just as much as Democrats, if not more. Vice President Mike Pence was the main target of the crazy people.

So GOP members really want to get to the bottom of the security failures that allowed the Capitol to be violated.

But it’s the last thing Pelosi wants. She is just looking for a new weapon to beat her competition.

That’s why there won’t be enough Republican senators ready to endorse his partisan commission.

How can they trust a woman who decried the GOP congressmen as the enemy inside and installed metal detectors on the bedroom door as a direct insult to her colleagues on the other side parquet.

How can they trust a speaker who demands that they wear masks even after the vaccination because she says they are selfish liars? Do you want them to breathe your face on the strength of their honor? she growled.

Trump supporters attempt to cross a police barrier Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. AP Photo / Julio Cortez

It is impossible to work with it. If she was a manager in the corporate world, she would have been fired a long time ago.

It’s a shame that we have a lot to know about the Capitol Riot and the cover-up since, so the public doesn’t continue to be fooled by divisive supporters.

But in the face of the national bipartisan consensus that the riot was an anarchic scandal, Democrats will not stop lying for political advantage of rank.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was there on Friday, saying a number of officers died in the riot. Is she really that ignorant?

The reason Democrats keep throwing extra corpses into the mix is ​​that they want to dilute the impact of the one person who was truly killed in the Capitol Riot. It was Babbitt, an unarmed woman who didn’t appear to pose a threat to the Capitol officer who shot her in the neck as she walked through a window that day draped in the American flag.

The 35-year-old Iraq war veteran was short, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighed 110 pounds. In his backpack, there was only a sweater and a scarf. His car was coated with Back the Blue stickers. She was a patriot who enrolled in the Air Force straight out of high school after September 11.

She had received 12 service awards during her 14 years in the military and served four missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to her family’s lawyers.

She returned home to a country that she felt had lost sight of who the enemy was and instead turned on herself.

Supporters of Donald Trump climb the West Wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana

A struggling small business owner, she admired Trumps’ efforts to make America great again.

She responded to her call to cross the country from California on Jan.6 to attend what would be her last rally as president.

She made the mistake of walking into the Capitol with the crowd that day. But she didn’t deserve to die for that mistake.

She wasn’t a bad guy, and that’s what scares Democrats. That’s why Pelosi bends over backwards to remove the circumstances of his death from the public, and why his devastated family has launched a more than $ 10 million lawsuit against the Capitol Police.

His death may have been a justifiable homicide, as far as we know, although it is remarkable that the justifiable legal term did not appear in the Justice Department press release closing the investigation into his death without criminal charge.

But the speed and secrecy of the investigation is at odds with the treatment we’ve seen of police officers involved in other fatal shootings last year.

A Capitol Police insider yesterday said there were concerns about the safety of the officer and his family if his identity was revealed, which is reasonable. It may be a good thing to remove the names of police officers involved in deadly shootings until public emotion cools.

But the problem is, this special treatment has only been given to the police forces who protect the politicians in Washington, not the agents who protect the rest of us.

No, the truth is the last thing Pelosi wants out.

Bidens: just airplane people

The last time his father was a big man in the White House, Hunter Biden enjoyed perks like luxury travel on Air Force 2.

Now that Joe Biden is president, the ride is even more lavish, and we can expect Hunter and his extended family to once again enjoy the privileges of high office.

Between March 5, 2009 and March 2, 2014, when he left his secret service, the drug addict hunter took 29 flights on AF2, to and from Andrews Air Force Base (now renamed Joint Base Andrews), including seven from countries. His abandoned laptop shows that the thefts continued until the end of Joes’ vice presidency.

The dates on his laptop complement Secret Service travel records obtained by Judicial Watch and released as part of the Grassley-Johnson Senate corruption investigation into Hunter, which show he made a total of 411 trips to the United States and 29 countries through mid-2014, most on commercial flights.

But Hunter knew nothing better demonstrated his influence with future foreign business partners than getting started on AF2 with the US vice president.

Hunter Biden, Melissa Cohen and baby Beau Biden walk to Marine One from the Ellipse at the White House, Saturday, May 22, 2021. AP Photo / Alex Brandon

He flew with Joe to Beijing on an official visit to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on December 4, 2013, after which Hunter struck a lucrative trade deal.

On another AF2 flight with Joe to Mexico City on February 24, 2016, Hunter brought his business partner Jeff Cooper.

Hunter hitchhiked on AF2 from Athens on June 7, 2017, after a meeting in Monaco for corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was paying him $ 83,333 per month to sit on its board.

But most of the AF2 junkets were family vacations. On July 25, 2010, Hunter, his sister Ashley, and his brother Beau flew with Joe for a vacation to Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Parks. On November 23, 2010 and November 26, 2013, it was in Nantucket for Thanksgiving. On February 10, 2012, AF2 transported Hunter to Scottsdale, Ariz., For a three-day weekend with his father and brother to a plush golf resort. The trio returned on April 26 of the following year.

Good life if you’re a Biden.