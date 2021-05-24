Pakistan wins WHO award for tobacco control campaign – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: While advocates of tobacco control have criticized government policies and its failure to implement the Pictorial Health Warning (PHW) expected since June 30, 2020, the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO ) for the Eastern Mediterranean announced the 2021 No Tobacco Day Award for Pakistan for its effective tobacco control campaign.

Dr Ziauddin Islam, former Technical Officer of the Ministry of Health’s Tobacco Control Unit and Focal Person for the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), said the award went to Pakistan in due to the efforts made over the past decade.

WHO has been invited to nominate individuals or organizations from each of the six WHO regions for their achievements in tobacco control. It has been confirmed that the international award will be presented to the Department of National Health Services (NHS) on World No Tobacco Day, Commit to Stop, which will be celebrated on May 31 around the world.

The FCTC secretariat had previously recognized the Smoke Free Islamabad model internationally by posting a photo of Rose and Jasmin Public Park on the title page of its annual report. Pakistan is commended for the implementation at the highest level of the M measures (monitoring of tobacco control policies) of the MPOWER package.

The Ministry of Health, before receiving this award, had been criticized for the dissolution of the TCC, while a parliamentarian, who defended tobacco companies at parliamentary committee meetings, became a member of the policy council of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). In addition, Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to attend an event organized by a tobacco company on May 21 and the ministry has remained silent about it.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the TCC has been working better under the direction of the Director General (Health Wing) since July 2020. It organizes smoke-free initiatives, recognized by the WHO. In addition, it should be noted that the NHS issued a regulatory decree (SRO), by which all types of tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship (TAPS) were banned at points of sale, even on social media.

Pakistan won the global award after important work on tobacco control through policy making, with the country setting a goal of reducing the number of people using tobacco products by up to 30% by 2025, says the statement, adding that the country was also successful. implemented the tobacco-free and smoke-free city project model in which the health authorities set up district-level surveillance units to implement measures to reduce tobacco consumption.

The statement added that Pakistan has also made 304 localities and parks smoke-free in 12 different districts, becoming the first country in the world to declare public parks smoke-free. In addition, sellers of tobacco products have also been registered under the Tobacco-Smoke Free City project.

Ministry spokesman Sajid Shah said it was not correct that the TCC had been disbanded and that employees were removed from service.

The removal of a contract employee of the donor agency from the government office is misinterpreted as a removal from the cell. The CCT is fully functional with the ministry and works on tobacco control policy while the Smoke-Free Cities project implements tobacco control laws. Instead of celebrating the recognition of the government’s efforts, he is discredited for the personal loss of a rusty individual, he said.

Dr Zia said the appreciation Pakistan received from the WHO was due to the result of the work done in support of the cause over the past 12 years.

This includes the development of a tobacco control infrastructure across the country.

Other important policies were to force PHWs on cigarette packs to gradually increase the size of the warning, cancel designated smoking areas, smoke-free air travel, ban the sale of bulk cigarettes, ban imports and sale of shisha, to oust the tobacco industry from the Committee for Tobacco Advertising Guidelines (CTAG Committee) in accordance with the recommendation of Article 5.3, banning tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship (TAPS) in banning the display of products at the point of sale, and the development and approval of the Federal Health Levy Bill 2019 by the federal cabinet with the recent push to restart the process of its support in the coming months, he said. he declares.

Posted in Dawn on May 24, 2021

