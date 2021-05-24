MAGA’s main ally under fire for ‘squishiness’ on Trump





This declaration turns out to be costly. In a Republican Party where a candidate’s viability is measured in degrees of loyalty to the former president, the crowded field of major opponents insists that Timken has failed a key test.

Days after entering the Senate race in February, Timken shifted gears and called on Gonzalez to step down. But despite this and despite calling both Trump indictments a sham, enemies of Timkens and two dozen conservative activists wrote an open letter to the state’s Republican Party over the weekend that called on primary voters to reject his candidacy.

Timken is everything President Trump stood against: Politicians who say one thing and do another read the letter, a hard copy of which was also sent to Trump and the Republican National Senate Committee. Timken defended Anthony Gonzalez’s vote to impeach President Trump, then called for her resignation as it became politically toxic for her to side with Gonzalez.

The letter, signed by many supporters of Josh Mandel who ran unsuccessfully against Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown in 2012 and made a brief run for the Senate in 2018, was written as Timkens’ campaign began to strike. the door, to advertise and accumulate the approvals of the GOP of the State 66- member of the central committee. She currently enjoys the support of 38 of them, six less than the total needed to force a committee vote to issue formal state party approval.

The focus on Gonzalez has intensified as critics of Timken increasingly fear Trump may enter the race and endorse her, which would make her virtually unbeatable in the primary. While the letter was designed to remind MAGA supporters of Timkens’ original position on Gonzalez, it was also intended to highlight his heresy at a Trump primary.

Trumps’ outsized role was highlighted two months ago when he staged what was called a Hunger Games exercise, forcing Timken, Mandel, tech firm CEO Bernie Moreno and investment banker Mike Gibbons to sit at the same table and defend their candidacy for the Senate. in his presence in his seaside resort of Mar-a-Lago. The Senate candidates were there to fundraise for Gonzalez’s congressional opponent, a cause Trump championed.

During the meeting, Trump reminded Timken, who served a term as her hand-picked party chairman, that she had not initially sentenced Gonzalez for his impeachment vote.

Basically, he should have approved it already. She was nothing but completely loyal and supported him, and she was doing her job as party chair. But that’s not good enough. It’s not about doing your job. It’s about being 100 percent loyal to him all the time, said Doug Preisse, a seasoned Republican strategist in the state.

It’s different from what Ronald Reagan said, that someone who is with you 80% of the time is not your enemy, it’s your friend, he said.

Jason Miller, a spokesperson for Trump, said the former president has no plans to approve in Ohio at this time.

It’s still too early, Miller said. There might be this goal of appealing to one’s primary. But this person sees several candidates with strong paths to victory.

A Republican who is neutral in the Senate race and has discussed it with Trump said the letter would appear to be effective in slowing Trump’s approval. The Republican said the writers were not only doing Mandel a favor, but also doing the entire estate a favor.

Timkens’ campaign hit back at Mandel for doing too little to help Trump after he essentially disappeared from public life once Mandel dropped out of the 2018 Senate race. A spokesperson for Mandel said he collected funds for Trump and defended him to Jewish and military voters and that Timkens’ disloyalty and squishiness had consequences.

Others on the ground are also grappling with their own issues of loyalty to Trump. Moreno called Trump a maniac in 2016 and declined to say in a 2019 TV interview whether he supported Trump. Yet another candidate, bestselling author JD Vance, trashed Trump in 2016 but returned to Trump.

While Jane has fought tirelessly for Trump’s agenda, a Timken spokesperson said, other candidates are now trying to overcompensate because they didn’t vote for President Trump, have publicly trashed President Trump and belittled his supporters, or were totally MIA with their heads in the sand now. try to pretend.

Beth Hansen, a veteran Republican strategist from Ohio, believes the blow will be survivable for Timken, but acknowledged its resonance.

She’s done so much for Donald Trump that most people will be able to get past it, Hansen said. This will influence some people, but not enough to make up for the margin of victory.

One of Mandel’s backers who signed the open letter to the State party and Trump, Thea Shoemake, pointed out that the letter laid out a myriad of reasons to oppose Timken. Still, the Gonzalez episode might be enough on its own.

She said there was a rational reason to vote for impeachment, but there wasn’t, Shoemake said. This indictment was a shame. You can’t draw a limit with the US Constitution.

Ohio Republicans want someone who’s consistent and who doesn’t put their finger in the air to see which way the wind is blowing.

