Politics
Specific plan, timetable necessary to pursue BRI green projects with international cooperation: forum
View of Unit 2 of the Karachi nuclear power plant in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, May 19 Photo: Xinhua
Coming to the eighth year since the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was proposed by China in 2013 with the aim of building a network of trade and infrastructure connecting Asia to Europe, to Africa and beyond, the master’s program has recorded significant achievements through unremitting efforts. , and he embarked on a journey characterized by green and sustainable development.
At a recently concluded BRI forum in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, more than 200 global political and industrial elites from China, the United States, Russia, Japan , Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, United Arab Emirates and others shared their views. on how to jointly promote BIS financial cooperation and further enrich the connotation of green finance and the development of innovative BIS financial cooperation.
Feng Xingke, secretary general of the World Financial Forum and director of the Center for BRICS and Global Governance, said that to strengthen financial cooperation among BIS members, “we need to increase ambition and build confidence to support green development. and sustainable along the BRI. roads, and investing in a green BRI. ”With more and more countries announcing their peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals, the world is entering a new era of green development, the green finance becoming a top priority for BIS financial cooperation.
While delivering a video keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2021 annual Boao Forum for Asia conference on April 20 in Hainan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country will build a closer partnership to green development and called for strengthening cooperation on green infrastructure. , green energy and green finance.
He also called for improving the BRI International Coalition for Green Development, the Green Investment Principles for Belt and Road Development and other multilateral cooperation platforms to make green a hallmark. determinant of Belt and Road cooperation.
Ye Yanfei, a senior official of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, offered some suggestions during the forum on the practical implementation of BIS green cooperation.
He suggested making innovative plans based on the exploration of think tanks and financial institutions, in particular, such plans should not be absent from a pivot between BIS countries and regions.
“Without a specific plan, roadmap or timetable, it will become difficult to achieve the low carbon goal, and it has no focus on our investments abroad,” Ye said.
Ye said that based on these plans, “we should think about a lot of model projects around low carbon emissions.” For example, “Energy infrastructure may be more prone to renewables, whether it is photovoltaic power generation or wind power.” There may also be nuclear power projects or more hydroelectric projects. For the urban infrastructure as well as the industrial park, industrial park project, we must deploy good energy-efficient products there. “
Despite the impact of the coronavirus, China’s overseas investments in countries and regions along BRI routes recorded $ 47 billion last year. Investments in renewable energy, including solar, wind and hydropower, for the first time accounted for the majority of Chinese energy investment abroad – increasing their share from 38% in 2019 to 57% in 2020, according to the reports. data from the Beijing-based research organization Green Belt and Road Initiative Center showed.
Investments in coal have steadily declined from their peak in 2015. At the same time, however, investments in coal saw a resurgence in 2020, from 15% of coal-related investments in 2018 to 27% in 2020.
In 2021, we see opportunities to invest in smaller, more bankable projects that are faster to implement like solar and wind power. In addition, large-scale and often loss-making projects such as coal would see losses reduced, according to the research organization.
Framing opportunities
China has maintained an open and welcome attitude towards more countries joining the massive program, to improve connectivity and practical cooperation, which also provides a golden opportunity for economies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to rebound. soon.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama told the video forum that there is no doubt that in today’s international relations, China-US relations have attracted the most attention. “The Sino-US confrontation does not come from the difference in values, but from the narrowing of the national strength gap.” China’s nominal GDP is roughly 70% of that of the United States, and it is estimated that China will overtake the United States in terms of GDP by 2028.
China must not leave opportunities in the United States and improve its software. For example, through the BRI, Hatoyama said that she could facilitate the economic development of countries along the BRI routes with win-win results and accelerate poverty reduction in developing countries on a regular basis.
“Although the Japanese government and companies have not declared their position on the BRI, I personally hope that Japan can actively participate in it and contribute to its overall success with China,” he added.
Djoomart Otorbaev, former Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, also shared his thoughts on China-Europe freight trains, a major driver of cooperation between the BRI. “The annual number of freight trains between China and Europe is expected to rise from the current level of around 12,000 trains to 40,000 to 50,000 trains by 2035.”
Last year, the remarkable performance of China-Europe freight trains helped spur the construction of a new development paradigm and facilitate global cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, with a record 12,400 trips. carried out, up 50% from the previous year, according to the Chinese rail operator.
“Chinese companies and businessmen transport the occupations of the beaches of Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen to the more western provinces of China without direct access to the sea in order to reduce the cost of production, it has become faster to transport goods by rail, not sea, to European markets, ”said Otorbaev, referring to the change as a good opportunity for Central Asian countries to boost local economic development and bring China closer to others regions of the world.
