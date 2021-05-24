Hasiba Amin de Cong denies Modi government’s claims in Twitter feed





New Delhi: Exposing the central government’s disastrous handling of the COVID-19 situation in India, Congress National Social Media Coordinator Hasiba Amin on Monday organized a timeline of events since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in India Last year. Amin, in a series of tweets, debunked several claims and pointed to glaring problems in everything the Center has done so far, painting a not-so-rosy picture. Taking to his Twitter on Monday, Amin mentioned events, including the mega-event Namaste Trump which took place in February 2020 after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in India, to the mass exodus of migrants during the first stage of the nationwide lockdown which was imposed from March to May 2020 and the consequent easing of lockdowns. COVID-19: The Story of India. A thread of the timeline. The first case of COVID in India was detected in January 2020. PM Modi on February 24 and 25, 2020 did this: pic.twitter.com/Hcj23vWNPu – Hasiba | (@HasibaAmin) May 21, 2021 Amin also highlighted reports of clashes on the India-China border that claimed the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers in June 2020, during the raging pandemic. She also said fuel prices hit record highs during the same period. Cut to 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the World Economic Forum in Davos that India has defeated COVID-19 and even helped 150 other countries. More unlocks followed; and the central government paid no attention to the parliamentary groups report warning of a potential or impending oxygen shortage in the country in February. Amin shared a screenshot of the same report. March was special. The second COVID-19 wave was looming over India, but it remained underestimated. Kumbh Mela was cleared to take place in April, with COVID-19 protocols. Worshipers participated in lakhs, with tens of hundreds infected with the virus, with several deaths. In the meantime, obviously, elections were due in five states; and by-elections have been repeated in several others. Amin shared reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading rallies that drew thousands of crowds. Meanwhile, given the rise in COVID-19 cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi canceled his rallies in mid-April. The national congress coordinator also said several countries are imposing travel restrictions on India, bringing everything back to square one. In the second half of April, hospitals in all states, especially Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, reported oxygen shortages. Governments worried and reserved those who spread rumors of sedition. Amin also compiled reports on why Kumbh Mela was called a super spreader. Several renowned international publications, newspapers and organizations have expressed concern over the second wave of COVID-19 spreading like wildfire and have even warned that it could get worse by the end of the year. Many have also criticized Narendra Modis’ leadership. To add fuel to the existing fire, a deadly black fungal infection is now a major part of our woes. This has been the case with India for over a year. Hasiba Amin simply compiled newspaper reports during this time and it all reflected one reality: Centers planned and acted haphazardly during a health crisis. Most of the time, the government denied the gravity of the situation and its late realization and action proved fatal. And he denied the deaths too. And now, no amount of crocodile tears can cover it.







