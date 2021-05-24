Cable hits 3-year highs





Hello, On Friday, the GBPUSD rate hit 1.4233 which is the highest we have seen since April 2018. The cause of the strength of the sterling was ultimately twofold. UK retail sales in April were much better than expected. According to the official report, sales grew 9.2% MoM and 42.4% year-on-year. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said he remains confident the kingdom will continue to move towards a full reopening by the end of June, despite the rapid increase in India's strain of coronavirus. However, after hitting highs, the US dollar hit back strongly and we ended the session at 1.415. The published figures show that trade activity in the US manufacturing sector continued to grow at a strong pace in May. In addition, a rebound in US rates contributed to the recovery of the greenback. The EU was boosted after German service activity grew the most in nearly a year in May, aided by an easing of restrictions on COVID-19. French commercial activity also exceeded expectations in May. At 3:30 p.m. today, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is scheduled to testify, along with other members of the Monetary Policy Committee, on the Bank of England's monetary policy reports. Have a nice day. William Jones, Senior Relations Director.

