Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also a fan of Imtiaz Ali and he proved it by saying: “No Selfie Jab We Met …”





2019 has been one of the years that saw Bollywood's ultimate involvement and presence in and around central politics. Not just the campaign rallies, we are also talking about a group of Bollywood stars who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event. But you know, this meeting also sparked a funny joke between Imtiaz Ali and the Prime Minister? Yes, it really happened. We have the proof. Are you confused, how did they gel so well? We are here to help you; before that let me tell you the PM even referred to two iconic Imtiaz movies! Well it happened that way, that Imtiaz clicked on a backfie with Narendra Modi. Now what is backfie? Read on to find out. And the hilarious legend caught the attention of prime ministers. Below you'll find everything you need to know and what both had to say. So, among many photos that went viral during the actors' event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one was a selfie with Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Dinesh Vijan. Interestingly, clicked by Ali, the image has Modi in the background as he faces the opposite side. So a backfie! Imtiaz was the first to post it on his Instagram account with a hilarious caption that read, Losers backfie with the honorable PM! #ImtiazAli @karanjohar #Dineshvijjan. Later, Kartik Aaryan shared the same image with the exact same caption on his Twitter handle, which caught Narendra Modis' attention. In response to their caption for the photo clicked by Imtiaz Ali, the PM called them Rockstars and also had a Jab We Met pun for them. He wrote, not Losers but Rockstars! No Jab We Met selfie but there will always be another chance. 🙂 Not losers but Rockstars! No Jab We Met selfie but there will always be another chance. 🙂 https://t.co/1Ud7D5jIvd – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2019 Meanwhile, the meeting had also drawn some negative attention, as many called the actors meeting the PM a public relations move. The backlash was enormous and the debate around it lasted a very long time. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more! Must read: Saif Ali Khan agrees he's less successful than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan: they were sort of born to be actors







