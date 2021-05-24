Donald Trump’s blog has tumbled »Tips





Donald Trump continues to fight to maintain his online presence after reports emerged that his much-vaunted blog is pretty much deadlier than disco at this point.

The former US president launched his blog titled “ From Donald Trump’s Office ” in May after being kicked from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube earlier this year following the Capitol Hill riots. The ban remained in place as the Don continued to push his baseless claims that the US election was fraudulent and that he had in fact won.

Trump’s return facial plants

In March, a former aide to the former president said he would make the space online in a few months and what he had planned was going to be “the hottest ticket on social media.”

Well, according to the Washington Post, his latest online efforts show a continued slide to irrelevance online. “

When it launched, the blog had a total of 159,000 social media interactions on day one. However, the next day those interactions dropped to 30,000, and they haven’t been more than 15,000 a day since, according to a data review conducted by The Washington Post in conjunction with online analytics companies.

Just to put that in perspective, the Post points out that the blog has fewer visitors than pet adoption service Petfinder and recipe site Delish.

While many find this state of affairs hilarious, it is a timely reminder of how easily a voice can be diminished if rejected from major social media platforms. Just think: Trump was able to dominate the news cycle with a tweet. Now he has been confined to a quieter corner of the internet and barely a fraction of the number of people who have voted for him can be bothered to come visit him.

