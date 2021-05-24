US Army Considered Using Nuclear Weapons Against China During 1958 Taiwan Strait Crisis, Leaked Documents Show

Military planners in Washington pushed the White House to prepare plans to use nuclear weapons against mainland China during the Taiwan Strait Crisis of 1958, recently leaked documents appear to confirm.

The documents, first reported by The New York Times on Saturday, reveal the scale of Washington’s discussions on the use of nuclear weapons to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, including the acceptance by some US military leaders of possible retaliatory nuclear strikes on US bases.

The new information was provided to The Times by Daniel Ellsberg, the whistleblower who in 1971 leaked Pentagon documents that detailed the Duplicity of the US government in its handling of the Vietnam War.

“The first US use of nuclear weapons should not be considered, prepared or threatened anywhere, under any circumstances, including in the defense of Taiwan,” Ellsberg said in a message on his Twitter on Sunday.

The Taiwan leak comes from previously classified sections of a 1966 report by the Rand Corporation think tank on the 1958 Taiwan Strait Crisis, written by Mr. H. Halperin for the office of the then Deputy Secretary of Defense.

After the Communist Party seized power in mainland China in 1949, following a brutal civil war, the nationalist government fled to Taiwan. But Beijing saw the island as part of its territory, and the two sides clashed on and off over the following decades.

The armed conflict was closest to the United States and China during the Taiwan Strait Crisis of 1958, when the People’s Republic of China fired artillery at the outer islands of Taipei. Washington feared the bombing was a precursor a complete invasion.

The bombardment focused on the Quemoy and the Matsu island groups, which lie between Taiwan and mainland China and are described by Rand Corporation as “the first line of defense” for Taipei.

Even though it is already known to the public As the Eisenhower administration debated whether to use nuclear weapons to deter China from attacking Taiwan, the documents appear to reveal the extent of the planning for the first time.

According to the leaked documents, some officials in the United States Department of State and Defense feared that the loss of the outer islands in 1958 would lead to a “total takeover by the Chinese Communists of Taiwan.”

In the event of an air and sea attack on the islands, US Air Force General Nathan Twining said the United States should use nuclear weapons against Chinese Air Force bases “to prevent an successful no-fly campaign ”, starting with“ low yield ”. ten to fifteen kilotons of nuclear weapons. “

If that didn’t mean an interruption in the assault from mainland China, “the United States … would have no alternative but to carry out nuclear strikes deep in China as far north as Shanghai. “

According to the documents, the chairman of the chiefs of staff admitted that this would “almost certainly” lead to nuclear retaliation against Taiwan and the US military base at Okinawa in Japan. “But he stressed that if the national policy is to defend the offshore islands, the consequences must be accepted,” the document said.

Since China had not yet developed its own nuclear capabilities, all nuclear retaliation would have come from the Soviet Union, possibly causing an even more devastating global conflict. The report says the origin of the nuclear retaliation is unclear.

The document indicates that the US chiefs of staff, and Twining in particular, regard the use of atomic weapons as “inevitable”. In one section, General Laurence S. Kuter, the top Air Force commander for the Pacific, “categorically” states that any US air action against a Chinese attack on the outer islands “had no chance of success unless atomic weapons are used from the start. “

In the end, Eisenhower hesitated to use nuclear weapons and pushed American troops to stick with conventional weapons. Joshua Pollack, editor of the Nonproliferation Review, said on Twitter Sunday that the idea that the United States risked a nuclear exchange with the Soviet Union on islands with “No military value” was “shocking”.

“It’s no surprise the White House said no,” he said.

A ceasefire was reached in the Taiwan Strait on October 6, 1958, although there were lingering tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

In his January 2019 speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned he would take “all the necessary means” and not “renounce the use of force” to join Taiwan on the Chinese mainland.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of nearly 24 million people off the southeast coast of mainland China, even though the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

With military tensions rising between the United States and China, whistleblower Ellsberg said in his interview with The Times that he provided the documents because of his concerns about the possibility of another war. in Taiwan.

Ellsberg took to Twitter on Sunday to call for on both sides to show restraint.

“Note to @JoeBiden: learn from this secret story and don’t repeat this madness,” he said.