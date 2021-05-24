Is Prime Minister Imran Khan Following US President Franklin Roosevelt?





There are many similarities between the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and that of former United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Roosevelt took office in 1933 amid the worst economic crisis in history – the Great Depression. He introduced a range of policies to revive the US economy in what is known as the “New Deal”. The New Deal gave the idea of ​​a welfare state to American citizens. Prime Minister Khan also introduced policies during the economic crises in Pakistan that promise a welfare state.

Idea of ​​PM Khan of Naya Pakistan, a welfare state

Prime Minister Khan says he wants to create a Naya Pakistan modeled after Medina, which he sees as a welfare state. PM Khan’s policies aim to reduce poverty and raise the standard of living of the poor. He introduced the Naya Pakistan housing program to boost the construction industry, largely employing the poor working class. He introduced health insurance in the form of the Sehat Insaf card.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI today visited an Ehsaas Kafaalat payment site and inaugurated the Ehsaas Savings Wallets (Ehsaas Bachat Bank Account). He received detailed information about the initiative.

The PM also interacted with the beneficiaries. pic.twitter.com/X4Hlx64VSw

– Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 24, 2021

His attention to the Ehsaas program shows his concern for the welfare of the poor. Ehsaas is a social security program made up of 134 policies and programs aimed at eradicating poverty. Its emergency cash flow program during the COVID-19 lockdown has proven to be very effective. It gave a boost to economic activities in rural areas. Led by visionary leader Dr Sania Nishtar, he continues to lead the policies of Prime Minister Khan’s welfare state.

How Prime Minister Khan pulled the economy out of the crisis with a welfare state vision

Prime Minister Khan has pulled Pakistan out of economic crises twice. First, when it came to power, the country was facing a balance of payments crisis. According to PM Khan, “there were only two weeks of foreign exchange reserves for imports at the end of 2018.” Today, Pakistan’s current account deficit has turned into a surplus of $ 959 million for the first nine months of this fiscal year.

Second, Pakistan and the whole world have been hit by the economic recession from COVID-19. Thanks to the ideas of Prime Minister Khan, he focused on the economic life of the poor and brought Pakistan out of another economic crisis. In short, he rejected the proposal for an extended lockdown in the country, which in turn helped boost the economy. While our neighbor India, with a tight lockdown, experienced a staggering 24% drop in its economy in the first half of 2020, Pakistan’s economy only shrank by 3% in the same period. The current estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) shows a growth rate of 3.9% in FY21. For now, Prime Minister Khan’s vision of the welfare state appears to have helped.

President Roosevelt’s New Deal, a welfare state

In 1933, US President Franklin Roosevelt vowed to fight the Great Depression. He called his policy the “New Deal,” which aimed to transform the United States into a welfare state. The Great Depression, which began in 1929, is considered the worst economic crisis in history. It was triggered by the Wall Street crash which resulted in a huge financial crisis. Businesses and banks began to fail in the United States and unemployment skyrocketed. Millions were in the streets. At that time, a man handicapped by polio promised Americans the revival of the economy amid the depression which had then spread to Europe. The man, Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected President of the United States. He introduced policies that are those of a welfare state.

He introduced a pension scheme, health insurance, a minimum wage standard, regulation of working conditions, union promotion and pension security. He initiated public works across America. A network of roads and railways has been laid. New schools, hospitals and houses were built. Construction activity has led to the creation of millions of jobs. As recently as 1935, 90 percent of rural households had no electricity. In 1940, 40 percent of rural America had electricity, a 30 percent increase in just a few years. Electrification led consumers to buy electronics which also boosted the economy. All of these steps have encouraged huge investments that have contributed to wealth creation.

President Roosevelt successfully fought the Great Depression. Finally, the war economy during World War II helped the United States to become the largest economy with the doubling of its GDP in real terms. In 1950, 90% of rural areas in the United States were electrified.

It is for this reason that President Roosevelt is considered the most successful president in the history of the United States. He was also the one who led the Allied victory in World War II alongside British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill. No wonder, he is the only US president to have won more than two consecutive terms, or four in total from 1933 to 1945. Despite his physical disabilities, he was able to defend his nation. He said: The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.

PM Khan’s policies focused on social security, the construction industry, job creation and wealth creation for the poor are aligned with those of President Roosevelt. So is PM Khan following President Roosevelt?

Fahad Aziz Taherani is the editor-in-chief of the information publication Global Village Space (GVS). He has a keen interest in Pakistan’s senior central services. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.







