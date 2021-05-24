Erdogan’s party dead Arrest of brother of well-known mafia leader criticized





After a series of videos, die of Sadat Bakr, one of the faces of the mafia banned abroad, and ministers and other officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey accused of crimes and alleged corruption die, the Turkish authorities arrested her brother Attila Bakr. Police arrested Bakr and his bodyguard Yunus Olcay during an operation in the southwestern Mugla province of the country, die Cumhuriyet newspaper reported on Sunday. The Department of Combating Smuggling and Crime has also requested the provincial attorney general to issue a judicial inspection permit against Attila. Turkish police then searched his home and confiscated an unlicensed pistol and two bullets from his car. The arrest decision was issued immediately after the Turkish mafia boss’s seventh video clip on YouTube, which lasted over an hour and in which he made several allegations, the most well-known of which is the allegation of son of the old Turk. Prime Minister Ben Ali Yldrm Erkam Yldrm on the cocaine trade and death. Sadat regrets On the other hand, Bakr condemned the police arrest of his brother and insisted on expressing his surprise in a tweet and asked: “Why aren’t other officials arrested, like the former Turkish minister of Interior Mehmet Agar and others… ”involved in the arrest and murder of journalists after his suggestion. This is too much to say on the part of the person who believes in the sanctity of the state. However, grassroots bureaucrats whose honor goes to maa; mehmet aar with your creepy planter why don’t you take care of it you just take my brother? – Sedat Peker (@sedat_peker) May 23, 2021 He also confirmed in the series of videos he published that Hagar asked him to meet an important man in Killing Cyprus, and Sadat then gave this task to his brother Atila Bakr, indicating that his brother die Mission had failed. and that someone else had done it. Criticism of the current Minister of the Interior It is worth noting that the man who has caused a stir in recent days has made embarrassing allegations against the currently influential Home Minister Suleiman Soylu, who is close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and in one of the documents revealed , die Soylu provided him with protection and gave him the opportunity to flee Turkey before being arrested. A few days ago, Bakr started posting video clips of himself on his YouTube channel, in which he, among Turkey’s political figures and party leaders, was accused of being behind illegal acts and others. related to violations and illegal practices. Bakr left Turkish countries a year ago, however, gave up after a security operation against 48 of his men in Turkey made statements last April about the exciting relationship between power, politics, the Mafia and the conflicting power centers in the country.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos