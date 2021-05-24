Obscure, one-page website company Landomus Realty writes to PM Modi, offers to ‘invest’ $ 500 billion: The Tribune India





New Delhi, May 24 An obscure US-based company with just 19 employees, $ 15 million in revenue, and hosting a just one-page website, wants to invest $ 500 billion in equity in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) of the India. Landomus Realty Ventures has released statements through advertisements and on its website, stating that it wants to “invest $ 500 billion in equity capital as part of the first phase of Build India’s $ 2 trillion investment in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and non-NIP projects listed by the Indian government. “ In the advertisement published in major newspapers, Landomous group chairman Pradeep Kumar Satyaprakash said his group “aims to help the government in its efforts to rebuild India and meet the $ 5,000 billion target of GDP “. “Landomus Group asks you to give us the opportunity to contribute to your vision of a new India,” he said in the ad titled “Humble appeal to our beloved and honorable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji “. Little is known about the company. He has a one page website that doesn’t give a lot of detail. According to Zoominfo, the company has 19 employees and a turnover of 5 million USD. A Whois search, however, revealed that the company’s website was registered in 2015 by United Land Bank, headquartered at Sivan Chetty Gardens in Karnataka. The website gave the address of Landomus Realty Ventures Inc as Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. Zoominfo, which provides a business database, said that “Landomus Realty Ventures Inc was established for the purpose of acquiring plots of land and establishing land banks in India.” An email sent to the email address listed on the company’s website went unanswered. The email sought information about the company, its source of funding, information about promoters and supporters, income and the purpose of the advertisement posting went unanswered. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the PIN in December 2019. Under the PIN, the government projected a total infrastructure investment worth Rs 111 crore lakh in fiscal years 20-25. – PTI







