Exclusive: Legal action calls for inquiry into Scottish golf course purchases Trumps

By Jason Szep and Tom Bergin

(Reuters) – The Scottish government faces yet another court challenge following its rejection in February of a motion to investigate former US President Donald Trump’s cash purchases of two golf courses, relaunching an effort to force Trump to disclose how he funded the deals.

Avaaz, a global human rights group, has petitioned Scotland’s highest court to seek judicial review of the Scottish Parliament’s 89-32 vote against issuing an ‘unexplained wealth order’ for Business trumps. The proposed order sought details of the source of the money the Trump organization used to purchase the courses in 2006 and 2014.

The petition, which has not been reported previously, was served on the Scottish government on Monday. He was filed in court Thursday evening.

Trump, after decades of buying indebted properties, has spent more than $ 300 million on cash purchases and developing Scottish courts, none of which generated a profit. Some Scottish politicians have cited growing inquiries into US financial interests as a reason to scrutinize its trade relations in Britain.

The UK government introduced unexplained wealth ordinances in 2018 to help authorities tackle money laundering and target the illicit wealth of foreign officials. Orders do not trigger criminal proceedings. But if the Trump organization couldn’t convince the court that the money was clean, the government, in theory, could seize the properties.

The 13-page petition filed by Avaaz alleges that the politicians who voted against the motion did so on the basis of a flawed legal interpretation.

On February 3, the Scottish Parliament rejected the motion for the ordinance, which had been introduced by the Scottish Greens party. Ahead of the vote, Humza Yousaf – the justice minister and a member of the ruling Scottish National Party – called Trump deplorable, but argued that unexplained wealth orders should be initiated by law enforcement officials rather than by politicians. There should be no political interference in law enforcement, ”Yousaf said.

Yousaf said the Civilian Recovery Unit – an enforcement authority reporting to Scotland’s highest legal official, the Lord Advocate – should take on the investigative role.

Avaaz challenges this reasoning in his lawsuit, which asks the Edinburgh Court of Session to rule that Scottish ministers have exclusive responsibility for determining whether to request an unexplained wealth order and cannot delegate that responsibility to other people or institutions.

He also argued that the legal standard for issuing the wealth order against Trump had been met and that the Scottish rulers had failed in their duty. If the court sides with Avaaz, the government will have to make a decision. Ministers could, in theory, decide to sue the wealth order against Trump. Or they might find a new argument to reject it, but it might open them up to further litigation.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. His son, Eric Trump – a director of Scottish golf courses – said in February that Scottish politicians who support the Unexplained Order of Wealth were pushing their personal agendas forward and the Trump organization had made an overwhelming contribution to the industry recreation and tourism.

CALL TO ACT

Avaaz lawyers and opposition politicians – including members of the Greens, Labor and Liberal Democrats – have criticized the majority interpretation of the law governing unexplained wealth orders.

It raises eyebrows as to why ministers do not avail themselves of this ability to ask questions of the Trump organization, said Nick Flynn, legal director of Avaaz, a nonprofit that lobbies for the organization. Scottish survey since 2019 as part of its Global Campaign for Investigations. in Trump. If Trump cannot explain the source of the money, then the Scottish government has a responsibility to act. “

In 2006, Trump bought 1,000 acres in Aberdeenshire for more than $ 10 million. Since then, it has spent an additional $ 60 million to build a golf course, a small hotel and a handful of holiday homes, according to documents filed by the company with the UK Companies Register. The Trump organization has said in public statements and documents that it has spent a total of more than $ 140 million on development.

Trump, an avid golfer whose mother was Scottish, made a larger investment in Turnberry, a seaside course that has hosted the Open four times – Europe’s only major golf course. In 2014, he purchased the Turnberrys course and station for $ 60 million. The company’s UK filings show the Trumps company spent an additional $ 100 million on course upgrades and other expenses.

In addition to the Turnberry and Aberdeenshire courses, Trump has purchased five other golf properties outside of Scotland in all-cash transactions. In 2016, Trump told Reuters that his trading losses didn’t matter because his big game was real estate development in properties.

But Trump appears to have made little progress in performing this piece, according to a Reuters review https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/trump-golf of satellite imagery and property deposits at United States and Europe. The report, released last year, showed that the Trump organization has not built a single home in the past decade in any of the 11 golf properties the company owns, according to land records and the president’s financial disclosures.

QUOTE DISPUTED ON RUSSIAN MONEY

Patrick Harvie, leader of the Greens, has expressed concerns in the Scottish Parliament about the way courses are being funded. Big questions remain about Trumps’ business dealings in Scotland, he said in February 2020. The purchase of the two courses, he said, “was part of the huge cash-spending frenzy of Trumps in the midst of a global financial crisis, as his son bragged about money pouring in from Russia.

Harvie was referring to a comment attributed to Eric Trump by veteran golf writer James Dodson, who relayed a conversation with Trumps’ son in a 2017 interview with National Public Radio. Dodson said Eric Trump told him the classes were funded with money from Russia.

Eric Trump has denied making the Russian money comment to Dodson and called Harvie’s comments to the Scottish Parliament bogus. Donald Trump has denied using money from Russian sources to buy Scottish golf courses.

Reuters interviewed Dodson, a Golf Magazine columnist and the biographer of golf legend Arnold Palmer. He said Eric Trump made the remark about Russian money while the two spoke at Donald Trump’s Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina in August 2013. Dodson said the golf industry was going through financial difficulties when Trump bought a number of clubs and banks were reluctant to make loans for golf course investments.

It was really a simple question, said Dodson. I said: how do you finance all these acquisitions? He said: We are not dependent on American banks. We get all the money we need from foreign investors. And I remember asking if he was talking about the Chinese. And he said: No, we are getting all the money we need to come straight out of Russia. “

A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization said Dodsons’ recollection was incorrect.

(Reporting by Jason Szep and Tom Bergin; editing by Brian Thevenot)

