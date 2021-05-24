Chinese Gulag survivor reveals torture, rape, invasion plans

While Sayragul Sauytbay was detained in a government-run concentration camp in China’s Xinjiang Province, she was forced to sign a document demanding her own death if she spoke about the atrocities at the camp. Undeterred, since her escape, she has raised awareness of the horrors perpetrated against the Uyghur people, to receive an International Woman of Courage Award from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2020.

His book “The Chief Witness: Escape From China’s Modern-Day Concentration Camps,” written with journalist Alexandra Cavelius, came out earlier this month and is available from publisher Scribe. Excerpts published On Saturday, the Daily Mail revealed stories of torture, organ harvesting, rape and plans for world domination by the Chinese Communist Party’s gulags.

The US State Department valued in 2018, the CCP forced perhaps more than 2 million people, most of them Uyghur Muslims, into camps in China’s Xinjiang Province. According to satellite photos from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the number of camps had reached 380 in September 2020. Sauytbay was forced to job as a teacher in one of them, before his release in 2018 and escape to Sweden.

Torture rooms and endangered corpses

Sauytbay speaks of a torture chamber that she calls the “dark room”, near the guard post of the camp where she was imprisoned. The screams coming from the dark room “sounded like the raw cries of a dying animal,” she said. “The second you hear them, you know what kind of agony this person is going through.”

She remembers seeing chains on the walls of the dark room and chairs with “nails sticking out of the seats” where the inmates were tied. The torture devices on the walls “appeared to be from the Middle Ages”, including “implements used to pluck fingernails and toenails” and a spear-shaped rod “to prick into a person’s flesh.” Electric chairs, “iron chairs with holes in the back so that the arms can be twisted back over the shoulder joint” and other chairs designed to pin victims in a row. one side of the room.

“A lot of the people they tortured never returned from this room,” she said. “Others stumbled, covered in blood.”

Secret orders demanded that all deceased or killed prisoners “must disappear without a trace,” Sauytbay recalls. “There should be no visible signs of torture on the bodies … Any evidence, evidence or documentation should be immediately destroyed.”

“Taking photos or video recordings of the corpses was strictly prohibited,” she adds. The families of the deceased were either given “vague apologies” or, at times, “it was just better never to mention that they were deceased”.

Trained, tortured and raped

Recalling one of his “classes” in the camps, Sauytbay said: “I barely listened to myself talk about our patriarch who sacrifices himself Xi Jinping, who” transmits the warmth of love with his hands ” [while] several of the “students” passed out and fell from their plastic chairs.

When prisoners fell unconscious, due to anxiety or stress, the guards “grabbed the unconscious person by both arms and dragged him like a doll, his feet dragging on the ground,” Sauytbay says. “They didn’t just take the unconscious, the sick and the mad… sometimes it was just because a prisoner didn’t understand one of the guard’s orders, issued in Chinese.

Sauytbay recalls that an 84-year-old woman was accused of making an international phone call. Despite her refusal, the camp guards punished her by pulling out her fingernails.

Another woman, in her twenties, admitted to sending a greeting message to a friend for a Muslim holiday as a teenager. As punishment, the guards gang-raped her, while Sauytbay was forced to watch her. “While they were raping her, they checked how we were reacting,” she said. recalled in 2019. “People who turned their heads or closed their eyes, and those who looked angry or shocked, were taken away and we never saw them again.”

Forced organ harvesting

Healthy and young inmates often had their medical records marked with a red X. “It was simply a fact that the Party was taking organs from prisoners,” Sauytbay said. She began to suspect that these detainees were forcibly used for organ harvesting. Muslim donor bodies are often preferred by other Muslims because they are “halal”.

“I realized that these healthy young detainees disappeared overnight, taken away by the guards,” Sauytbay adds. “When I checked later, I realized with horror that all of their medical records were marked with a red X.”

Plans for world domination

Sauytbay also recalls seeing classified papers from Beijing laying out a plan to overtake Europe by 2055. The first step, alongside the years 2014-2015, was “to assimilate those who are ready in Xinjiang and eliminate those who are not ”.

The second step called for the annexation of “neighboring countries” between 2025 and 2035. China has already started testing its borders. In 2020, the Chinese government built 11 buildings inside the Nepalese district of Humla, and denied Nepal’s claim to the district. In the same year, the CCP passed a Hong Kong “security” law and used it to indict and jail pro-democracy lawmakers and activists.

The third stage, to be taken between 2035 and 2055, was “the occupation of Europe”.

Western countries cannot afford – morally or practically – to turn a blind eye to the Chinese government’s abuses against its own people, says the survivor. “The current situation has already gone beyond ethnic and religious issues,” Sauytbay said Told Radio Free Asia in 2020. “[It] has reached a level of humanitarian tragedy. “