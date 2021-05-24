Unlike Trump, Bush paints a kind image of immigrants





The cover of former President George W. Bush’s new book on immigrants.

George W. Bush Presidential Center.

Former President George W. Bush tells the stories of dozens of immigrants and includes a painting of each in a new book that should be on people’s shelves for its beauty and storytelling. If his talent for painting is remarkable, it is the former president’s heart for his subjects that stands out in the book Out of Many, One: Portraits of Americas Immigrants. Through his portraits and stories, Bush tells the reader that America is not just for one type of person but that it should be open, as Ronald Reagan once said, to anyone with the will. and the heart to arrive here.

Among those who have the will and the heart to come here highlighted in the book is Paula Rendon, an immigrant from Mexico who came to work for the Bush family. I didn’t know at the time how much it would be a life-changing moment for me, Paula or our families, Bush writes, describing on a rainy night a little woman with a suitcase came to his family when he was 13. years in 1959 Over the next six decades, Paula became an integral part of our family. She was like a second mother to my siblings and me. The first immigrant I really knew showed me how hardworking and family-oriented newcomers add to America’s cultural fabric, economic strength, and patriotic spirit.

The book includes painted and written portraits of nearly four dozen immigrants from 35 different countries. Among them are many famous immigrants, including former Secretaries of State Madeline Albright and Henry Kissinger, basketball star Dirk Nowitzki, golfer Annika Srenstam, movie star and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and former head of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi. (Note: I worked in the Bush administration as chief policy officer and advisor to the commissioner of the immigration and naturalization service.)

The charm of books mingles with the famous with those who have lived extraordinary lives but who might be unknown to most Americans. Bush describes the arduous journey of Bob Fu, a Christian minister who escaped arrest in China and was accepted as a refugee in America just three days before Hong Kong returned to China.

Thear Suzuki was born in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The Thears family of seven managed to survive the genocide, which took place at sites across Cambodia now known as Killing Fields, Bush writes. They worked in forced labor camps and lived in the jungle for years before escaping to a Thai refugee camp in 1979.

At 14, Alfredo Duarte crossed the Rio Grande to America to support his family. There was a point where I thought we were all going to die, but we finally got to the other side of the river, where we dodged and crawled, Duarte said. He worked many jobs and returned money to his parents. In 1985, he became a lawful permanent resident and partnered with his brother-in-law to start Taxco Produce, a food distributor that employs 120 people in the United States.

Although the book is not political, it is difficult not to compare the vision of humanity and the compassion that George W. Bush expresses for his subjects with the animosity that Donald Trumps often displayed towards immigrants.

While Bush praised the heroism of the refugees, Trump delivered speeches in the 2020 campaign that bragged about reducing refugee admissions and warning that an entire state could become a refugee camp. Bush writes about the family values ​​and work ethic of Mexican immigrants, while Trump has said many Mexicans are rapists who would commit crimes against Americans.

They are the two most recent Republican presidents, but their views of their fellow human beings, their fellow Americans, are so different.

It depends on where you start your philosophy, Bush said in an address at an event presented by the George W. Bush Institute, the National Immigration Forum, and the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention. I started mine from all life is precious and were all children of God. . . If this is how you see immigration, then you don’t see people with a hostile eye. You see them with a loving eye. . . . A loving eye means treating people with respect.

In his essay on Paula Rendon, the woman who helped raise her, Bush concludes: Sadly, Paula passed away in February 2020 at the age of 97, shortly after she finished painting her. Four generations of Mexican-American family members attended his funeral. That day, Elysia Ramirez, one of his 36 great-great-grandchildren, delivered a moving praise.

We have learned a lot from Paula, writes Bush. She taught us what it means to work hard. She taught us what it means to sacrifice for the family. And she taught us to be grateful to immigrants, who make the American Dream come true by making it come true and passing it on to new generations of diligent and determined American citizens.

