Why Modi’s tears scare the opposition

When a crocodile eats its prey, it sheds tears. Not that he feels bad about his killing. It’s just that when he nibbles his food, he hisses a lot. This pushes warm air through its sinuses, triggering the action of the tear glands. Although the science behind it has only recently been developed, crocodile tears have been observed for centuries. And they entered our lexicon to mean insincere fake tears.

So when Prime Minister Modi poured a few drops for frontline health workers in India, the internet exploded with memes, jokes, jokes and hashtags of “crocodile tears”. It was almost as if the opposition cyber warriors were ready for it. In fact, even before the event, anti-Modi handles on social media wondered if India will “forgive” the Prime Minister if he came to cry on camera.

The question is why does the opposition fear Modi’s tears? The most important reason is that the BJP is dominant in the realm of public discourse. Words, actions, events acquire meaning only in a field of other connected meanings. The same thunderbolt can be seen as an act of God or a natural phenomenon, depending on the field of signs and meanings occupied by an observer. The Prime Minister’s tears will also be understood and internalized by voters, depending on how this specific action is communicated to them.

It is no secret that a large and influential section of mainstream Indian media is fighting for the Modi government. Even those who are not ruled by the decorum of journalism, which forces them to report the Prime Minister’s tears as unembellished facts. Thus, some report it as a “tearful tribute”, others say that “the Prime Minister is holding back his tears”. The reach of the news media is crucial for the BJP to present the PM as an empathetic being who is moved to tears by the suffering of the people he serves.

This is what frightens the opposition. Narendra Modi continues to be India’s foremost political figure. There is no doubt that the puzzled incompetence of the government affected the popularity of the Prime Minister; Opinion polls suggest his approval ratings are at their lowest in seven years. Yet the opposition has learned the hard way that Modi is brilliant at regaining people’s trust very quickly.

Modi’s silence during much of the Second Killing Wave had opened a door for the opposition to portray Modi as a heartless Nero. The prime minister’s image officials responded by trying to build a ‘positivity’ narrative. It was an unfortunate choice, as it could easily be countered with puns about being COVID- “positive”. In fact, the BJP’s sermons on the search for happiness and light in the midst of mass misery made the prime minister even more indifferent. For the first time since 2014, the fight for political messages was lost by the ruling party.

The opposition knew that Modi crying in front of the camera could turn the initiative in favor of the BJP. That’s why he was ready to face it. “Crocodile tears” were the first weapon. He has now switched to contrasting “PM Cares” and “PM Cries” memes. In a way, this reflects the constant stigma of BJP and Rahul Gandhi’s Sangh ecosystem as “Pappu”. They too know that Rahul is the only pan-Indian challenger to Modi’s throne. So it is absolutely essential to constantly hammer into the mind of the voter that Rahul is a clumsy and immature jerk. Congress is now responding by portraying Modi as a heartless, indifferent and vote-hungry tyrant.

The opposition is currently leading the social media narrative. But he also knows that the public mind is most deeply influenced by the mainstream media. A tweet with very high engagement can reach a few million people, while a normal 9pm Hindi newsletter regularly reaches five times as many viewers. The way newsrooms organize and run events determines what most voters will think. Even when voters react negatively to the way televised debates tackle a political topic, the agenda has already been set for them, by the binaries presented by both sides of the debate.

I have argued in the past that Rahul Gandhi and Congress must open doors to India Inc to indirectly re-establish itself in mainstream media. Today, many large networks are owned by companies and others rely heavily on large advertisers for their survival. If advertisers, sponsors and owners are hostile to Rahul’s policies, then it will be very difficult for the national opposition to find its voice heard in TV studios or on the front page.

The important thing here is the mood of the public. The Anna Hazare movement that destabilized the UPA government did not receive much initial coverage from mainstream media. It wasn’t until talks with Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal and the occasional stories about the unrest started to gain high ratings that news channels changed en masse and made it their priority. At present, the suspension of television hearings for news channels has become a possible boon for the Modi government. In the absence of a weekly return from viewers, the news channels continue to maintain their inclination before the second wave.

But there is another feedback loop that news agencies are listening to. And this concerns the small sponsors, which represent a significant part of the income of non-English speaking news channels. These are smaller brands that are tuned in to their trading channels. The feedback they receive from dealers and retailers gives them insight into shifts in audience models that escape larger, more impersonal companies. If the playing field changes, “commercial” funds will begin to flow into that part of the media that challenges government policies.

It will be the beginning of the change that no amount of tears can stop.

(Aunindyo Chakravarty was senior editor of NDTV’s Hindi and Business news channels.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV assumes no responsibility in this regard.