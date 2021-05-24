Former GOP Senator Scott Brown Says Trump ‘Absolutely’ Takes Responsibility for Capitol Riot





Former Massachusetts Republican Senator Scott Brown backed an independent commission to investigate the Capitol Riot on Sunday, saying former President Donald Trump was “absolutely” responsible for the Jan.6 attack.

This week, the House passed a bill to organize an independent 9/11-type commission to investigate the events surrounding the Capitol riot. Democrats will need at least 10 Republican lawmakers to cross party lines to vote for the commission, but only a few have shown interest and most opposed the move.

In a CNN State of the Union interview, Brown, whom Trump appointed ambassador to New Zealand in 2017, called the commission “obvious.”

“You look at what happened on September 11, and we were attacked by foreign terrorists, and we wanted to know immediately, where the blackout was, what happened and why. no different, “ex-lawmaker told host Dana. Hit.

Former Massachusetts GOP Senator Scott Brown backed a commission to investigate the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill on Sunday. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Brown also expressed his belief that Trump “bears responsibility” for the incident.

“Yeah, absolutely. I mean, he bears the blame, I think his presidency was diminished because of it, and I think he’s paying the price. He’s been arraigned twice. dismissed for these actions, “he said.

When asked how he felt watching the chaos on Capitol Hill, he replied, “I thought it was either an action movie, a banana republic, some sort of dictatorship. I was embarrassed, j was angry. “

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell strongly opposed the independent committee on Wednesday, prompting Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota to reverse his position and revoke his support for the bill. Without Republican support, the commission will likely be doomed in the Senate.

“It is not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation another commission might add to existing law enforcement and congressional efforts,” McConnell said.

Current Republican lawmakers have consistently denied the January 6 violence, despite a plethora of photo and video evidence, as well as hundreds of subsequent criminal prosecutions.

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin rejected calling the incident an “insurgency” and said it was primarily “peaceful.” Brown pushed back against the GOP’s attempts to play down the riot on Sunday.

“They weren’t tourists, they weren’t coming just for fun, we had people ready to wreak havoc. People died and there was clearly a breakdown in communication, security. And forget about it. no, I agree, “he said. “[House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi is responsible for this stuff. So to have a commission like this to find out who was responsible, what went wrong, to make sure it never happened again, it should be a no-brainer. “

Newsweek has reached out to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for comment. This story will be updated with any response.

