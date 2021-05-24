Reading FC’s Josh Laurent opens Manor Park fitness studio





A fitness studio has made its way with a formal reopening after months of lockdown.

In addition to health centers across the country, 313Fitness inManor Park was forced to close by the pandemic in March of last year.

After four months of renovations, the studio opened with a cafe offering healthy food and three floors of training space.

Reading FC’s Josh Laurent was at the launch on Saturday May 22.

The midfielder, who grew up in Stratford, said: “It’s a very good day for the Borough. It’s a very special studio which is good for the people of Newham.”

Created in 2013, 313 Fitness offers personal training and shoe camps as well as martial arts classes in Brazilian jiu jitsu, karate and muay thai boxing. Education is also available for children.

The studio is owned and operated by the team of husband and wife Imran Khan and Shagufta Rashid, karate black belt Tanat Tiraposin and his partner.

Mr. Khan said: “The opening of the site allows us to take on more customers and offer after school classes.”

Covid-19 has also led homeowners to install an air conditioning system that pumps air from the outside as well as hand sanitizing stations.

Mr. Khan leads his guests on a tour of 313 Fitness. – Credit: Jon King

And there’s space on the roof for outdoor personal training sessions.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms attended the reopening with Newham Council Adult Health and Social Care Chief of Staff Cllr Zulfiqar Ali.

Mr Timms said: “It is good to see the building being used to provide a really positive facility. [It]will be a real boon for the community. “

Cllr Ali added 313 Fitness Cafe, which offered a healthy food alternative to Romford Road, where the studio is based.

“Healthy eating is absolutely essential. If you look around here it is so easy to have some fun.

“But have a [fitness studio] supplemented by a healthy diet [means] you can burn your calories, ”said Cllr Ali.

Trust for London analysis shows that 28% of grade 6 children in Newham in 2019-2020 were obese – the second highest rate in London. This compares to an average capital of 23%.

