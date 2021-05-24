The “new silk road”? Investing in the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative





China’s ambitious infrastructure plan can be presented as an ETF with the KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR). “The China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), sometimes referred to as the New Silk Road, is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects ever conceived,” aCouncil on Foreign Relations article Explain. “Launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping, the vast collection of development and investment initiatives would stretch from East Asia to Europe, greatly expanding China’s economic and political influence. “ “This vision included the creation of a vast network of railways, energy pipelines, highways and streamlined border crossings, both westward through the former mountainous Soviet republics and southward, to Pakistan, India and the rest of Southeast Asia, ”the article adds. As China strives to realize this vision, individual companies at the forefront of the infrastructure plan could benefit. The fund is already up 11% in 2021. OBOR seeks to track the MSCI Global China Infrastructure Exposure Index. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in index constituents, certificates of deposit, including ADRs, representing these constituents and securities underlying the index certificates of deposit. The Underlying Index is designed to track the stock market performance of listed companies with high exposure to Chinese infrastructure development in a specified set of industries relevant to the Chinese government’s One Belt, One Road initiative, as determined. by the supplier of the underlying index. Main highlights of the fund, as shown on the KraneShares website: Includes countries likely to benefit from the OBOR initiative, such as China, Russia, Singapore, Malaysia, Israel, etc.

Includes the main areas of interest of the OBOR initiative, such as industries, utilities, materials, finance and energy.

Compared to MSCI, a world leader in international indexing. China seeks to expand its reach As China strives to become more economically independent, the infrastructure plan can only help its cause. The OBOR initiative could become a gateway for more political and economic influence. “China has both geopolitical and economic motivations behind this initiative,” the article added. “Xi promoted the opinion of aa more assertive China, while slower growth and difficult trade relations with the United Stateshurrythe country’s leadership in opening new markets for its products. For more news, information and strategy, visit the China Insights Channel.

