Indonesia’s active COVID-19 cases rise, remain compliant with health protocols





DRAWING. COVID-19 Management Working Group Chairman Lt. Gen. Doni Monardo made a presentation at the COVID-19 Management and Disaster Mitigation Coordination Meeting with Forkopimda Riau Province in Pekanbaru, Riau, Thursday (22/4/2021). BETWEEN PHOTOS / Rony Muharrman.

Journalist: SS. Kurniawan | Editor: SS Kurniawan KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. COVID-19 Management Task Force Chairman Doni Monardo revealed that active cases of the novel corona virus nationwide have increased slightly, as has the death rate. During this time, the healing rate decreased slightly. Even if the general upward trend is relatively weak compared to last year, we must not be reckless, we remain vigilant, we always adhere to health protocols, adhere to health protocols, do not be relaxed ”, a- he declared. “It must not be loose and must be reminded every day, even every hour, every minute, there must be community groups that remember,” he added after a limited meeting on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, cited on the official website of the Cabinet Secretariat. During the meeting, Doni revealed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed the importance of the implementation of the limitation of micro-based community activities (PPKM Mikro) to reduce the pace of the pandemic. The implementation of this policy must be continuously optimized. Read also: Do you have the COVID-19 vaccine? Don’t give me lax health protocols The COVID-19 command post, which reports to the village and the sub-district, must be able to describe and implement the provisions of the Micro PPKM. For example, regarding self-quarantine for those who have recently returned from a trip. “Including also when there are five houses which are positive for COVID-19, then the initiative to be taken micro lock the RT scale is correctly implemented, adds Doni. Despite this, Doni Monardo felt that the cooperation of various parties at the regional level in an effort to reduce the pace of the pandemic through the implementation of Micro PPKM is going well. “We have seen that cooperation at regional level, in cities as well as in districts is very good. This cooperation must be continued, it must be resumed,” Doni said. “Gotong royong providing assistance to residents who are exposed to COVID-19 is our cheapest strategy compared to when it gets out of control it gets worse, and the phase enters a more dangerous phase, namely the heavy phase and critical, that cannot be saved, ”he said. # Covid-19 working group #ingatpesanibu #pakaimasker #jagajarak #shareddistributorcollection egg #cucitangan #cucitanganpakaisabun DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: SS. Kurniawan

Editor: SS Kurniawan

