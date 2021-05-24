Coup Dtats – BusinessWorld

Reacting to President Rodrigo Dutertes’ remark, The Hague ruling favoring the Philippines over China in the West Philippine Sea dispute is just a piece of paper to throw in a wastebasket, joked. Deputy Supreme Court Judge Antonio Carpio He Rodrigo Duterte) honestly believes Chinese President Xi Jinping will protect him if the military stages a coup against him.

Indeed, President Duterte revealed in May 2018 that Chinese President Xi Jinping had promised to protect him from any plan to remove him from office. Xi Jinping’s assurances were very encouraging. We will not allow you to be removed from your post, the Chinese president should have told him.

Mr Duterte has reason to always bear in mind the possibility of elements of the armed forces organizing a coup. Two presidents his own idol Ferdinand Marcos and the darling of the time Joseph Estrada was overthrown by uprisings in which elements of the army were implicated.

He must be sensitive to the feelings of the military regarding the territorial dispute between the Philippines and China. The statements and actions of Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzanas regarding the presence of Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea run counter to President Dutertes’ accommodating policy towards Chinese incursions into the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone. Graduates of the Philippine Military Academy have supported Secretary Lorenzanas’ strong stand against the encroachment of Chinese ships in Philippine waters. After all, the basic mission of the army is the defense of the country against foreign aggression.

Realizing the crucial role the military establishment plays in the stability of his administration, Mr. Duterte has tried to win the goodwill of military personnel since he ran for president in 2016. He vowed during the presidential election. campaign to increase the salary of uniformed and armed government personnel if elected.

He regularly visits military camps. During his first months as president, he visited 14 camps. No former president had done anything close to what he did. He spoke in front of Boy Scout Rangers, Marines, Navies, Medics, telling them of his campaign pledge to double their pay. He kept that promise in January 2018 by authorizing an increase in the base salary of soldiers and police.

He has appointed more than 50 retired military generals, police directors, admirals and colonels to Cabinet and other agencies, including crown corporations. Many of them have personal links with him. They are either from Davao or were posted to Davao City where he served as mayor for 22 years.

Currently, the Cabinet has eight retired generals. They are: Lorenzana (Defense), Hermogenes Esperon (National Security), Roy Cimatu (Environment and natural resources), Eduardo Ao (Interior and local government), Rolando Bautista (Social protection), Eduardo del Rosario (TESDA) and Carlito Galvez (Peace process). Information and Communications Secretary Gregorio Honasan, the glamorous boy of many coups, may have retired as colonel, but only Cimatu among the PMA alumni in the Cabinet got his diploma before (one year) of him. Galvez was with Honasan in the 1987 coup attempt. There are many participants in past coup attempts among others appointed to the rank of deputy cabinet.

Mr. Duterte has most likely learned from his study of coup attempts in the Philippines that pleasing the leadership and personnel of the armed forces does not guarantee that there will not be coup attempts. President Marcos pampered the senior military personnel during his reign. Still, part of the officer corps, mainly the ranks of lieutenant colonels and commanders, plotted to attack Malacaang Palace and arrest Marcos.

From November 1986 to July 1987, there were six coups d’état plotted by various elements of the armed forces to overthrow President Corazon Aquino. Two were nipped in the bud and four were pushed back with little to no violence. But the coup attempts of August 1987 and December 1989 were violent and could have been successful without America’s intervention.

During the August 1987 coup attempt, rebel soldiers attacked Malacaang Palace, seized part of Camp Aguinaldo and a building of Villamor air base, the television and radio complex. government, and took control of parts of the capital. The mutinous officers, broadcasting from a seized Channel 13, said: We plan to have the whole country under control by the end of the day.

But US President Ronald Reagan has said from Los Angeles that the US condemns this attempt at extra-constitutional action. I want to make it clear that the Americas fully support President Aquino. Shortly after this expression of support from Reagan, the tide of battle turned in favor of the government forces.

During the coup attempt of December 1989, around 1,000 rebel soldiers from army and navy units deployed across the town, with hundreds marching towards Camp Aguinaldo. Three rebel training planes strafed Malacaang Palace with rockets and gunfire. Rebel soldiers gained air superiority by disabling most of the F-5s and trapping their pilots in the Philippine Air Force base at Mactan, preventing them from disrupting rebel operations.

But the winds of fighting shifted to government forces after US President George HW Bush gave his support to President Corazon Aquinos. Bush authorized F-4 fighter jets from Clark Air Force Base in Angeles City to shoot down any rebel aircraft that could attack government ground forces.

Perhaps this is why President Duterte has been arrogant about his hold on his post. Reagan and Bush backed President Aquino as she was about to be overthrown by mutineers. Xi Jinping, with whom President Duterte has a close personal relationship, expressed his support for him even before a rebel soldier could climb the wall of the presidential palace.

But the president must not forget the way Marcos fell. Marcos and Reagan also had close personal ties. When Marcos was about to be overthrown by the people, he asked Reagan to support him. US Senator Paul Laxalt, speaking for Reagan, told Marcos to cut clean.

Perhaps the difference between the attempted coup against Marcos and Aquino lies in the support of the people. The attempt against Marcos had been thwarted but people seized the clubs for the rebel cause who ousted a ruthless and corrupt dictator. The coup plotters in the Aquino case did not have the support of the people. This is what Reagan and Bush saw.

Would the people support an attempted coup against President Duterte? Would Xi Jinping protect him no matter how people view the military rebellion?

Oscar P. Lagman, Jr. is a retired corporate executive, business consultant and professor of management. He has been a politicized citizen since his university studies in the late 1950s.