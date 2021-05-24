



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to be unusually confused of late, dodging polls amid a severe financial crisis and an increase in coronavirus infections. And now his administration has been hit with a cracked corruption scandal.Will have about it. Millions of Turks are hearing the latest anomalous allegations from convicted organized crime boss Sedatopeker, who lives in exile, even when the Israeli bombardment of Gazaha took to the TV screen last week. I watch YouTube for that. In a two-week video series, Pekel, who was convicted of organized crime in 2007 and requested again by Turkish police, accused Erdogan of rape, drug trafficking and suspicious death against officials close to him. . I threw it. .. Mr Pekel’s first charge was against the Pelican Group, a faction centered around Berat Albayrak, Mr Erdogan’s son-in-law and a former finance minister. And the shameful former Minister of the Interior Mehmet Aar. But soon his main target was Sleyman Soyle, a powerful and ambitious Home Secretary. “Without a doubt, I teach some tyrants that no weapon is as dangerous as a man who dares to die,” he said. Pekel said he was promoting a third video on Twitter. “Deep nationalist, Pelicanist, you will be defeated by a tripod camera,” he added. The Interior Ministry, which attacked Mr Pekel’s Istanbul home in April as part of a thorough investigation into the criminal network, rejected his request and said it would continue to fight organized crime . Mr Soil filed a criminal complaint against Mr Pekel on Monday for charges. Reluctant to speak in familiar and demonic ways, Pekel announced his fifth monologue on Sunday, mixing calculated revelation with the threat of further disclosure. He was careful to avoid directly criticizing Mr. Erdogan. But his account of the bitter struggle between rival groups surrounding the president and the vague connection between senior officials and crowds is nonetheless very damaging. Sensing the weaknesses of power, Erdogan’s political opponents quickly demanded an investigation into Pekel’s allegations. They also bear similarities to the nefarious political scandals of the 1990s, which revealed a deep connection between organized crime and the Turkish government. “Every day another Pandora’s box is opened,” former Prime Minister Ahmet Dabtogur, who abandoned Erdogan and founded the opposition Futures Party, said in a statement this month. “There is a dispute within government, as we see in all long-standing governments that are nearing the end,” Doutguru added. “Now that we can see the end of the tunnel, everyone is trying to ensure the strongest possible protection before the end is reached.” Erdogan undoubtedly hoped that the 2020s would be an era of personal achievement that elevated him to the Turkish leader Pantheon. The presidential system, introduced in 2018, gives him global authority envisioned to deploy to secure his re-election in time for the Republic’s grand 100th anniversary celebration in 2023, giving him modern Turkish made the leader to serve the longest. . But things seem increasingly difficult. Copyright (c) Novinite.com. Published with permission via the Big News Network news agency

