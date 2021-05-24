Pakistan: Government attempts to Islamize general education programs | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW





The Pakistani government is ready to implement a uniform education system across the country, which critics say could increase the Islamization of schools and universities in the country.

The first phase of the implementation involves primary school students from grades 1 to 5. The plan requires students to read the entire Quran with translation, learn Islamic prayers, and memorize a number of hadith (words, actions and approval of the Prophet Muhammad).

It also states that each school and college must employ a pair of certified Hafiz (a person who has memorized the Quran) and Qari (a reciter of the Quran) to teach these subjects.

Critics believe the move will increase the influence of Islamic clerics, accentuate sectarian loopholes and significantly damage the social fabric of society.

Urdu, English and social studies have been strongly Islamized, Islamabad-based scholar Abdul Hameed Nayyar told DW. He added that the students will also study the 30 chapters of the Quran and a translation of the whole book at a later stage, in addition to the book on Islamic studies.

Nayyar believes critical thinking is a staple of modern knowledge, but the government seems to be promoting ideas that are antithetical to it throughout the program.

Bow down to Islamic forces

Since the creation of Pakistan in 1947, there has been an alliance between the state and Islamic conservatives.

While Islamization gradually took hold in the 1950s and 1960s, it accelerated in the 1970s before intensifying in the 1980s under the dictatorship of General Zia-ul Haq.

During his reign, Haq launched a vigorous campaign to change the liberal nature of the constitution. He also introduced Islamic laws, Islamized educational programs, opened thousands of religious seminars across the country, introduced Islamists to justice, bureaucracy and the military, and created institutions run by Islamic clerics to oversee government affairs.

Since his death in 1988, almost all governments have attempted to appease religious forces through Islamization.

The current government, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has also been accused of bowing to the Islamic establishment.

‘Madrassification’ of schools

In 2018, PM Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pledged to introduce a uniform education system in the country.

At the time, many hoped that the new curriculum would focus on science, the arts, literature, and other contemporary subjects.

But in 2019, Khan’s government unveiled its plan, which focused heavily on the Islamized agenda. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its implementation has been delayed and is now expected to begin this year.

Books for elementary school students have already been published, with Islamized content largely found in textbooks for teaching English, Urdu, and social studies, among others.

In the next phase, the government intends to introduce the new Islam curriculum for middle school and possibly high school (grades 11 and 12).

Rubina Saigol, an educator based in Lahore, believes that this is the “madrassification” of public schools and that it will have serious ramifications for the country.

“The program is likely to produce students with a conservative Islamic global outlook, who would view women as submissive souls who do not deserve freedom and independence,” she told DW.

Over 30% more Islamic content

Pervez Hoodbhoy, an Islamabad-based nuclear physicist, says the new curriculum is poised to inflict damage on Pakistan’s education system in ways never seen before.

“The systemic changes hidden there go far beyond those designed and executed by the extremist regime of General Zia,” he told DW, adding that a deep analysis of the program shows that “it will require learning. by rote of religious material to ordinary schools. than even madrassas. “

Critics say religious content in compulsory subjects like Urdu and English has increased by more than 30%.

Some have already challenged the proposed changes in the country’s highest court.

Peter Jacob, a Lahore-based human rights activist, said about 30-40% of compulsory subject content is religious in nature.

“Many people have come to court because it is against the constitution,” he told DW, adding that minorities believe that such a text should not be present in compulsory subjects.

“We should learn from Bangladesh”

It is not only liberal academics or minority groups who are expressing concern over the Islamization of the school curriculum. Even some government allies have also expressed reservations.

Kishwar Zehra, a parliamentarian from the Muttehida Qaumi Movement, which is part of the ruling coalition led by Imran Khan, strongly opposes Islamization.

“We should learn from Bangladesh, which promotes secular values,” Zehra told DW, saying the current drive to further Islamize the program is aimed at appeasing right-wing Islamic forces.

Instead of increasing religious content, she suggests, the government should incorporate the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which she believes Pakistani students desperately need to know.

The government, however, has so far dismissed the criticism.

Muhammad Bashir Khan, a parliamentarian from the ruling party, stressed that the Islamization of the program is the right step.

“Pakistan is an ideological Islamic state and we need religious education. I think even now our curriculum is not fully Islamized and we need to do more Islamization of the curriculum, teaching more religious content to the moral and ideological training of our citizens. “

The Islamization of curricula was not limited to schools. Recently, the government of Punjab province also made Quran teaching with translation compulsory for all university students.

He said that a student would not graduate if he or she does not study the Quran.

