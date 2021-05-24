Twelve opposition parties expand support for nationwide farmers’ protest call





New Delhi:Twelve major opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, left-wing parties, SP, NCP and DMK on Sunday lent their support to a nationwide protest call launched by Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Sunday. May 26, marking six months of the demonstration of farmers against agricultural laws. Farmers in various parts of the country are protesting at Delhi’s borders against the three agricultural laws introduced by the Center, alleging that the laws will hamper agriculture. In a joint statement released here by Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi, Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, NCP Leader Sharad Pawar and Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, MP Stalin and Hemant Soren said the Center had to stop being obstinate and immediately resume talks with the peasant leaders. and repeal the three agricultural laws. Other signatories to the joint statement include former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah (JKPA) and Akhilesh Yadav (SP) in addition to Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M). “We extend our support for the call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to observe a nationwide day of protest on May 26 marking the completion of six months of Kisan’s heroic and peaceful struggle,” said the Minister. communicated. “The central government must stop being obstinate and immediately resume talks with SKM in this direction,” he said. Opposition leaders said that on May 12 they jointly wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand the repeal of agricultural laws to protect the lakhs of our annadatas falling victim to the pandemic so that they can continue to produce food to feed the Indian people ”. “We demand the immediate repeal of agricultural laws and the legal right to the minimum support price (MSP) of C2 + 50 percent as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission,” they said. The three agricultural laws were passed by parliament last September and were then enacted after presidential assent. Farmers demonstrated at the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana, the Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh and other places.







