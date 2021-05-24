Politics
Army chiefs of India and Bhutan talk on the phone
Indian army chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane spoke with his Bhutanese counterpart Batoo Tshering on the phone on Monday, a development that comes after China built a village inside Bhutanese territory.
General MM Naravane. not given.
While conversations between the two are not unusual given the special relationship between India and Bhutan where some Indian troops are stationed on Bhutanese territory, what is considered important is that this comes after reports that China was entering the border further into Bhutanese territory.
The phone conversation also follows China and Bhutan last month discussing a roadmap to speed up their border talks and agreeing to continue to maintain peace and quiet along their border pending a final settlement. of their dispute, according to reports.
It also comes after a PTI report said on Friday that China has routinely injected money for nearly a decade to build villages of moderate prosperity “along Tibet’s 4,000-kilometer border, including much of it aligns with the disputed border with India.The purpose of building the villages is believed to be to strengthen China’s border claims.
In 2017, Indian army soldiers intervened when China brought in construction equipment to build a road at a point considered a tri-junction between India, Bhutan and China. According to Indian officials, India and China had agreed in their border talks that any construction or three-junction land claim between India, China and a third country would be resolved taking into account the views of the three countries. . It was something that China had flouted by unilaterally trying to change an existing status quo. The subsequent clash between India and China on the Bhutan Doklam Plateau lasted 73 days.
Earlier this month, an article in Foreign Policy magazine said China is building three villages inside Bhutan territory. The construction activity included 66 miles of new roads, a small hydroelectric station, two Communist Party administrative centers, a communications base, a disaster relief warehouse, five military or police outposts, and what it is believed to be a large signal tower, a receiving satellite, ”the foreign policy report said. All stations are in Gyalaphug and within the borders of Bhutan, ”the report said.
China announced the completion of the construction of a new village in Gyalaphug in Tibet or in Jieluobu in the southern part of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) in early May, ”he said.
The new construction is part of a major initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping since 2017 to fortify Tibetan borders, a dramatic escalation of China’s long-term efforts to outsmart India and its neighbors along their Himalayan borders. report added.
India and China have had a series of talks to settle their unbounded border, but without much success. Indian troops are said to be on alert across the border in northern India after New Delhi discovered that Chinese troops had entered Indian territory in Ladakh a year ago. Since then, troops on both sides have been locked in a head-to-head confrontation in eastern Ladakh.
Last year, another report in the South China Morning Post (SCMP) spoke of another village – Pangda which had settled in Bhutan near Doklam. Bhutan’s Ambassador to India Vetsop Namgyel rejected the report. According to the SCMP report, Pangda was one of 628 border villages “in the Tibet Autonomous Region, built under Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ strategy of stabilizing Tibet for the governance of border regions” and to achieve the objective of building a xiaokang or “middle-income society” by 2021. In all, there are 241,835 inhabitants and 62,160 households in these villages in 21 border counties of the Himalayas, Nyingchi, Shannan and Shigatse in Ngari prefecture, according to the SCMP report.
