In seven years, how Modi changed India

Interim evaluations are naturally provisional and strongly defined by their context. A Jawaharlal Nehru newsletter would have differed if it had been written in 1959 when he was at the height of his power and popularity or in 1963 after India was humiliated in war with China. Even current assessments of Nehru vary depending on the political and other preferences of the authors. Since the past is intimately linked to the perspective of the present, there will never be a finality in history and certainly not in Indian history.

Since taking office in May 2014, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has been shrouded in controversy. These had less to do with specific actions of his government than with his permanent estrangement from the Indian class who saw themselves as the certifying authorities of correctness. Since becoming Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, Modi has been called a polarizing figure, and his journey into national politics has been viciously challenged by an ingrained ecosystem that saw itself as the guardians of an established consensus.

Read also | The export boom is helping businesses, not farmers

Yet paradoxically, the rising tide of strident against Modi for being the proverbial outlander led him to be enthusiastically adopted by Indians who saw him as the agent of real change, a change that would destabilize a selfish consensus centered on the privilege, the right. , cronyism, inefficiency and low self-esteem at the national level. This polarization persisted throughout the seven years of his tenure as Prime Minister and is guaranteed to continue even after his entry into the history books. Polarization has become a self-fulfilling prophecy and has colored every judgment in his public life.

In Modi’s case, however, there is a common thread running through the divided perceptions of his current tenure. He was twice approved by voters because he promised change. His opponents feared and hated him not because they doubted his sincerity, but because they imagined the new order would be disagreeable. Therefore, any assessment of Modi must go beyond his government’s specific policies, regardless of their electoral impact. For Modi, the key question is how much has India changed in seven years?

Read also | Over 800,000 migrants left Delhi after lockdown announcement: government

At first glance, the country displays an external continuity. Yet it is striking that most critics of Modis, especially those in the liberal left-wing bubble abroad, invariably foreshadow their indictment of public life or the governance of India with the Modis India label. This free label indicates a belief that India has changed in unrecognizable ways and for the worse. The recent explosion of nostalgia over post-Lutyens Delhis embellishments is a prime example of this phenomenon, as are the rants about telling Pakistan that bilateral friendship minus good behavior was not an obligation of India. .

India, it seems, has indeed changed under Modi not in unrecognizable ways, but substantially. Perhaps the most important change is the marginalization of those associated with the old regime. In today’s India, those who matter are seldom the heirs to the post-independence aristocracy of politicians, officials and fixers with the right lineage and cultivated connections. They have been replaced by a new dispensing people with less exterior polish and whose cultural assumptions are, for lack of a better expression, more vernacular. They are less cosmopolitan and resolutely nationalist. They are not fed up with being Hindus but are just as comfortable with technology and science. It is the new India that defines the landscape of Modis India and forms the social foundations upon which the push towards efficient delivery, entrepreneurship and competitive markets rests.

The second big change is the decline in corruption. When Modi took office, political corruption had reached dizzying heights. The fear was that the scale of corruption would evolve with the creation of new wealth and frightfully distort public life. Modi did not end corruption, but for example, he purified decision making at the top and used technology to ensure that the rights of the poor do not suffer transmission losses. The pass rate is still uneven and there are still miles to go, but at least India has at least started to curb corruption. It was the political will that made the difference.

The third big change announced by the Modi government, especially during its second term, is forging an alternative nationalist consensus. Prior to Modi, Indian policy was guided by the assumption that, whatever the color of government, the criterion of acceptability would be guided by the Nehruvian consensus. With the triple talaq legislation, the repeal of Section 370, and changes to the citizenship law, Modi converted facets of the BJP manifesto into state policy.

The rights and wrongs of each movement may very well be debated, but what struck was their boldness. Along with the Supreme Court’s sanction for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Modi managed to forge a bond between the government and those who felt there was another idea of ​​India. The alienation between the government and its ideological base that so troubled Atal Behari Vajpayee has disappeared, which is why the Modi regime has shown astonishing internal consistency. It may also explain why, despite all the ups and downs in politics, the energy and dynamism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains unchanged. Modi has made the grand parivar an actor in his government and in a state of permanent anticipation of when India can be completely overhauled.

In seven years, Modi has changed many of the assumptions that have governed public life. However, this work is still in progress. To last, Modis India will need to set new heights on scale in 2024.

Swapan Dasgupta is a BJP leader, former Rajya Sabha MP, author and commentator

Opinions expressed are personal