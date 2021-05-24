Entering the Serpong-Cinere toll road is always free, but how come it’s quiet?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Serpong – Cinere Toll Road, the ISerpong-Pamulang section is still in tariff-free service since its inauguration on April 2, 2021. The tariff request for this toll road is still awaiting approval from the PUPR ministry. PT Cinere Serpong Jaya (CSJ) Managing Director Ayu Widya Kiswari said this toll road has not been billed since the toll road was opened to the public on Friday (02/04/2021) after the inauguration of President Joko Widodo. For seven weeks or 51 days, around 525,000 vehicles have been inaugurated on this toll road. “The number corresponds to the volume of vehicles for seven weeks, calculated on the basis of cumulative passing traffic. The calculation is dominated by Class I vehicles, which is 97% of the total number of vehicles passing on the Serpong Cinere toll road, Serpong Pamulang toll road, “he said in a statement on Monday ( 24/5/2021). Based on vehicle traffic data obtained during toll-free operation, this Jasa Marga subsidiary recorded the average daily traffic (LHR) of this toll road at 10,264 vehicles. The highest LHR was recorded on Idul Fitri on Thursday (13/5), which was 13,209 vehicles. Ayu explained that daily traffic on this toll road was still below the company’s target. The reason is that the Serpong – Pamulang toll road is only accessible from the Pamulang tollbooth and has not yet reached the Cinere – Jagorawi (Cijago) toll road. “Apart from this, the control of transport in the context of the tightening and elimination of the Eid homecoming will also have an impact on the mobility of the community which influences the LHR quite a bit on this route,” he said. said Ayu. Ayu added that at the moment, road users heading to Cijago Toll Road via Serpong-Cinere Toll Road Access, Serpong-Pamulang Toll Road can exit at GT Pamulang and continue their journey. via the national / arterial road and re-enter the toll road GT Kukusan Cijago toll road. “We are optimistic that in the future, if this toll road continues to the Cijago toll road, the traffic target can be achieved, as it will be easier for Serpong road users, Pamulang and its surroundings to get to Cinere, Bogor. , Ciawi and its surroundings via the Cijago toll road and the toll road. Jagorawi, “Ayu closed. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



