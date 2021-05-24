Baku hosts presentation of joint project of Trend News Agency, Turkish Albayrak Media Group (PHOTO)





BAKOU, Azerbaijan, May 24 By Elchin Mehdiyev Trend: The presentation of the first digital project called TURKIC.World, developed by Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group, was held in Baku, Trend reports May 24. Azerbaijani and Turkish media chiefs, the Turkish Ambassador and diplomatic representatives from other Turkish-speaking countries, diplomats, MPs and other guests attended the event. The objective of the project, which is being implemented for the first time, is to create a unified communication platform for the solidarity of the Turkish world based on shared historical, religious, cultural values ​​and languages ​​of the peoples of the countries of Turkish-speaking language and turn its content into a source of information. As previously reported, on February 18, 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved a memorandum of understanding on strategic media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey ”. In order to prepare the document, the delegation led by the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, visited Turkey. The main objective of the visit was to create a common media platform between Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as to promote the two countries through social networks. During the visit, meetings were held with the head of the liaison office of the presidential administration of Turkey, Fahrettin Altun, as well as heads of several state and media organizations, and ways to create a platform -Common media form were discussed. Moreover, during the third meeting of ministers and senior officials of the Cooperation Council of Turkish-speaking States (Turkish-speaking Council) responsible for information and media, on April 10, 2021, in Baku, the participants noted that the necessary work has was carried out to develop links between Turkish-speaking states. Participants in the third meeting also pointed out that Azerbaijan has prepared a roadmap for the development of cooperation with Turkish-speaking countries and that the expansion of cooperation in the field of information and communications is the one of the priority areas. The issue of deepening relations between Turkish-speaking countries is at the center of attention both of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and leaders of other Turkish-speaking countries. The creation of a common media platform between these sister countries is of particular importance for the further development of relations in many fields. In view of the above, it was decided to contribute to the creation of a media platform between the Turkish speaking countries. To this end, Trend News Agency presented the first digital TURKIC.World project, created jointly with Turkish group Albayrak Media. The unique software helps improve the project and connect media from other Turkish-speaking countries to the new digital platform. A mobile version of the digital platform is also available, which will become the basis for its development and improvement. At the same time, thanks to this unique software, media in Turkish-speaking countries will be able to publish their news in Russian, English and other languages ​​on this digital platform. Hopefully the project will develop further and become a kind of media bridge between Turkish speaking countries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos