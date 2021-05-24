Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson to meet this week at Covid recovery conference





Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon will meet this Thursday in a special ‘summit meeting’ to discuss recovery from Covid across the UK.

In what was seen as an attempt to restore relations with the Scottish government, the Prime Minister invited the Prime Minister to the conference immediately following the results of the Holyrood and Senedd elections.

His invitation was sent in a letter congratulating him on his electoral victory, but it did not mention whether he would be willing to discuss a second independence referendum. In January, he suggested that a new vote be ruled out until 2055. Johnson’s letter praised the UK’s success in rolling out the Covid vaccine and stressed that economic challenges will be a “serious shared responsibility”. In his letter, which was also sent to Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford and Arlene Foster, the North Irish Prime Minister, Johnson added: “To overcome them we will need to demonstrate the same spirit of unity and cooperation that has marked our fight against the pandemic ”. In her victory speech at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, the Prime Minister said the Scots had voted for a second independence referendum and declared it “the will of the country”. She insisted Westminster does not have the right to block a second vote. “The timing for an independence referendum should now be a matter for the Scottish Parliament, it should be up to the judgment of parliament to consider covid’s position and when parliament considers the time is right,” she said declared. “This is not a decision of Boris Johnson or any politician in Westminster. Of course, my immediate job is to continue to guide us through this crisis, but then it’s up to the people of Scotland to decide their own future. In a phone call the next day with Johnson, the prime minister said a second independence referendum was “a matter of when, not if”. The SNP won a historic fourth term in Holyrood with the return of a pro-independence majority of MPs despite the tactical vote by pro-union supporters. Senior Conservatives, including Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, have questioned the Prime Minister’s mandate to hold indyref2 despite his election victory. She vowed to hold a new vote in the new legislature and said she wanted it to take place by the end of 2023 as long as the Covid pandemic has passed. A Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed to the National that the Covid recovery conference will take place on Thursday and will be held online. She added that more details would be given later today. The Prime Minister has already announced that she will attend the event.







